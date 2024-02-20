Hyundai will introduce the IONIQ 7 in June, its first three-row electric SUV

Another electric three-row electric SUV is set to hit the market. Hyundai’s highly-anticipated IONIQ 7 will make its debut at the Busan Motor Show in June. Here’s what we know about the electric SUV so far.

Hyundai is taking advantage of the industry’s transition to EVs with unique models based on its E-GMP platform, including the IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6.

According to registration data from S&P Global, Hyundai was the fourth best-selling EV brand in the US last year, capturing 4.5% of the market. As rivals like Ford and GM are slowing electric car production, Hyundai is plowing ahead.

The Korean automaker is opening its first EV and battery megaplant in Georgia this year. Hyundai Motor America CEO Jose Munoz said the company is “pulling ahead” to qualify for the EV tax credit.

Hyundai’s growth comes despite its EV models not qualifying for the $7,500 federal tax credit (only through leasing). That will soon change.

According to Munoz, the $7.6 billion facility could open as soon as October. Hyundai’s American boss also said he’s confident that vehicles produced at the facility will qualify for the EV tax credit. Hyundai’s first three-row electric SUV, the IONIQ 7, is expected to be included.

Hyundai IONIQ 7 (SEVEN) electric SUV concept (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai IONIQ 7 to debut in June

The next fully electric Hyundai IONIQ vehicle looks to be even bigger and more advanced than ever. Hyundai will debut its first three-row electric SUV, the IONIQ 7, at the Busan International Motor Show (BIMOS) in South Korea.

Hyundai revealed the Seven concept for the first time at 2021 Automobility LA. The SEVEN not only “completes the IONIQ lineup,” but it offers “a whole new way of life.”

The concept is designed to make your drive as enjoyable, relaxing, and comfortable as possible. Hyundai says the spacious interior feels “just like you would in your living room.”

Hyundai’s IONIQ 7 has been spotted testing several times as it approaches launch. According to TheKoreanCarBlog, the Hyundai IONIQ 7 will officially debut on June 27th, 2024 at BIMOS.

2024 Kia EV9 GT Line (Source: Kia)

The IONIQ 7 is expected to share components with Kia’s three-row EV9 electric SUV, including 8″ of ground clearance. Local media reports suggest it will come in 76.1 kWh and 99.8 kWh battery options. It will also have 350 kW charging capabilities for 25-minute fast charging (10% to 80%).

The report notes Hyundai will begin production of the IONIQ 7 at its Asan Plan in Korea in July 2024. It’s also expected to be built at the new GA facility starting next year.

Hyundai’s electric SUV was spotted parked next to the Kia EV9, showing similar body design, suspension, and wheels.

If you look closely, you can see the IONIQ 7 appears slightly larger up front. With a sloped A-pillar, Hyundai’s three-row EV looks somewhat less boxy than the rugged EV9.

Although based on the same E-GMP platform, the reporter noted there are clear differences between the two.

Stay tuned for more info on Hyundai’s IONIQ 7 as we get closer to its official launch.