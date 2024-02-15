 Skip to main content

Doosan Bobcat announces first-ever 3-ton hydrogen forklift

Avatar for Jo Borrás  | Feb 15 2024 - 10:12 am PT
Doosan Bobcat Rolls-out First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Forklift, Marking the First Step Toward Commercialization in Korea

Doosan Bobcat is moving ahead with plans to hydrogenate (?) the Korean material handling fleet, announcing its first-ever hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric forklift, and plans to put 30 of the HFCEV forklifts in operation this year.

The Doosan Hydrogen B35X-7P is effectively a 3-ton Bobcat electric forklift equipped with a 20 kW fuel cell instead of a battery – and it’s set for delivery to the Korea Zinc Onsan refinery in Ulsan, Korea. And while prototypes and concepts of HFC forklifts have been shown as prototypes and concepts, Doosan Bobcat says the B35X-7P the first to complete its R&D cycle and reach limited production status.

“As Korea’s first manufacturer to produce forklifts in 1968, Doosan Bobcat is proud to continue paving the way for the country by commercializing hydrogen fuel cell forklifts,” said Hyungwon Park, president of Doosan Bobcat Korea, in a statement. “We are committed to actively participating in the expansion of hydrogen mobility, as it’s a pivotal future energy source in the low-carbon era.”

The hydrogen forklift era begins

Doosan hydrogen forklift revealed in Korea.
Doosan Bobcat hydrogen forklift in Korea; image via Doosan.

The company says plans are underway to expand its emerging hydrogen forklift range with conversions of its 2- and 5-ton electric models, as well as plans to add hydrogen fuel cells to Bobcat electric skid-steers and excavators in the near future.

Doosan intends to supply 30 hydrogen forklifts to select Korean companies as part of a pilot rollout in 2024, and announced plans to complete the certification of a second 3-ton model (with a 10 kW fuel cell) later this year.

Electrek’s Take

Smarter people than us have said it: it’s impossible for hydrogen to compete with electric for transportation. But materials handling? Container handling at ports, terminals, rail yards – places where some little hydrogen infrastructure exists? It might have a place there, and Korea (short on minerals but tall on technology and engineering) is betting big on hydrogen.

