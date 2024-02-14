E-quipment highlight: Bobcat E10e excavates under St. Jerome’s in Naples

Because it doesn’t have tailpipe emissions that can harm people and contaminate the air in enclosed spaces, electric equipment has the ability to get work done where the cost of conventional diesel or propane can’t be justified. In this case, we’re not talking about financial cost, but cultural cost – in this case, at the St. Jerome Monumental Complex in Naples, where Bobcat is putting its E10e electric mini excavator to work exploring the historic landmark.

Nestled near the heart of Naples, the Complesso Monumentale dei Girolamini offers a wealth of architectural, artistic, and other cultural treasures – including an operatic music archive, an incredible collection of paintings and sculptures, and the legendary library of the saint who first translated the Bible into Latin containing nearly 160,000 books with volumes dating back more than a thousand years.

As incredible as the site is, however, it’s believed that there are still more treasures waiting to be discovered beneath St. Jerome’s, but the fragile nature of paintings, books, and whatever else may be buried there shouldn’t be exposed to diesel particulate matter, soot, or ozone emissions before steps can be taken to preserve and restore them … and that’s where the Bobcat E10e electric excavator comes in.

It’s really nice, you guys

Image courtesy Doosan Bobcat EMEA.

A delicate process of conservation and exploration is underway, and has been uncovering new glimpses into what life in Naples looked like centuries ago, with passages, arches, and even entire rooms that predate the construction of St. Jerome’s having already been discovered. In the images shown, an “ancient floor” has been reached, and careful excavation is underway to find a staircase leading to the room below.

“The E10e proved perfect for working in the underground excavations of the Monumental Complex, which is completely indoors. Its performance proved to be the same as a motorized vehicle but in the absence of noise and especially vibration, which are essential in an archaeological context,” explains the archeological site manager, Ugolino Dottorini. “The mini-excavator, equipped with a toothless bucket so as not to risk scratching any artifacts, has been digging continuously for 2 months, guaranteeing work continuity thanks to rapid battery recharging. The zero-tail swing profile has facilitated the most complex operations of the project.”

Bobcat says its E10e is the “world’s first” 1-ton electric mini excavator, and that its maintenance-free li-ion battery can be used for up to four hours of continuous operation (which is different from “four hours,” natch) on a single charge. With an optional 400V external super charger, the battery can be recharged to 80% of its capacity in less than two hours, or be fully recharged overnight using the built-in charger attached to a standard outlet.

Electrek’s Take

Image courtesy Doosan Bobcat EMEA.

The work that this Bobcat E10e is doing at St. Jerome’s is a perfect example of electrification finding new niches (literally) to do work in that simply can’t be filled by diesel or LPG. Heck, even the water vapor from hydrogen fuel cells or combustion could present a problem in these historic and priceless spaces!

Electric is the way.