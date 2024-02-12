Anker 1,056Wh power station hits $649, EcoSmart electric water heater $413, more

Kicking off this week’s top deals, Anker has several power stations, bundles, and accessories on sale, led by its SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station at an Amazon low of $649. It is joined by the EcoSmart ECO 36 Electric Tankless Water Heater at $413, as well as the EGO Power+ 10-inch Telescopic Pole Saw for $299. Plus, all of today’s other best new Green Deals.

Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station now $649

The official Anker Amazon storefront is offering its Anker SOLIX C1000 Portable Power Station for $649 shipped. Down from its $1,000 price tag, it only saw a handful of discounts over 2023, with Black Friday and Christmas sales dropping costs the furthest to a $649 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 35% markdown off the going rate, giving you $351 in savings and returning it to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. You’ll also find two bundle opportunities available: the power station with a 200W solar panel for $899, and the power station with a BP1000 Expansion Battery for $1,198.

Featuring a compact design that is “15% smaller than the industry average,” this power station offers you a 1,056Wh capacity (2,112Wh with the extra battery) and a max power output of 2,400W, which also comes surge-protected. It can be fully charged via a wall outlet in up to 58 minutes and can recharge in up to 1.8 hours with a 600W solar input. Through the Anker app, you’ll be able to get real-time status updates, view your battery level, and set AC charging speeds. It also boasts 11 different ports: one carport, two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and six AC outlets.

More Anker power stations seeing discounts:

EcoSmart ECO 36 Electric Tankless Water Heater now $413

Amazon is offering the Ecosmart ECO 36 240V Electric Tankless Water Heater for $412.81 shipped. Down from its $749 price tag, it saw many discounts over 2023, with the largest among them dropping costs to a $425 low during Black Friday and Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 45% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $123 and lands as a new all-time low. This 240V water heater has a 6-gallon capacity and is only 3.6 inches by 21 inches by 17 inches, taking up far less space than a standard water heater while being “99.8% energy efficient and saving you 50-60% on heating costs.” Its sleek and compact design features a digital output temperature display, and fits pipes with a 3/4-inch NPT. It does require a 4 x 40A breaker.

EGO Power+ 10-inch Telescopic Pole Saw now $299

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 10-inch Telescopic Pole Saw for $299 shipped. Down from its $399 price tag, it only saw a few discounts over 2023, with three of them dropping costs to the same $299 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 25% markdown off the going rate, matching our previous mention from Black Friday sales to return it to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. This 10-inch pole saw introduces an LED cut line indicator that improves visibility and accuracy when working under dark, shaded canopies and low light conditions. It’s brushless motor gives low vibrations for better control and extended life, while the 56V ARC lithium-ion battery allows it to make up to 100 cuts on a single charge. It features a telescopic carbon fiber shaft that extends out to a maximum length of 16 feet, a 10-inch bar, and 1/4-inch chain which all together can deliver smooth, precise cuts with a chain speed of 20 meters-per-second. It also has a quick-adjust handle and a shoulder strap for added comfort and control.

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.