Aventon Aventure.2 e-bike now $300 off, EcoFlow power station sale, electric tools, more

Aventon Aventure.2 Step-Over e-bike now $1,700

Best Buy is offering the Aventon Aventure.2 Step-Over e-bike for $1,699.99 shipped. Down from a $2,000 price tag, we’ve seen this model go for far less during flash sales from the manufacturer, however, today’s deal comes in $100 under our previous mention and the current MSRP on Aventon’s website. This is a $300 markdown off Best Buy’s going rate, dropping costs among some of the lowest prices outside Aventon’s sales. You can learn more about this model by heading below the fold or checking out our in-depth review.

The Aventure.2 e-bike is designed for your all-terrain adventures, with a 750W rear-hub motor and a 15.0Ah integrated battery pushing you up to top speeds of 28 MPH for up to 60 miles on a single charge. You can choose between using just the power throttle to propel you or utilize its four levels of pedal assistance. It comes with a rear-mounted rack alongside front and rear fenders to protect the bike from any adverse elements during your journey. It also features integrated head and taillights, with the rear lights offering both a brake light as well as turn signal functionality, and a handy backlit LCD display attached to the handlebars that gives you real-time statuses of speed, travel distance, pedal assistance settings, and battery levels.

Save $2,399 on EcoFlow power stations, solar panels, extra batteries, and more

With EcoFlow’s 15-day home backup sale having officially ended, the company has extended savings by launching a 9-day Valentine’s sale taking up to $2,399 off various power stations, solar panels, expansion batteries, and even a new backup station – with some offers receiving free gear along with your purchase. There are also extra ways to save more, with the company offering an additional 10% off on orders over $2,000, and a extra 5% off when using the promo code ECOFLOWAFF at checkout. Whether it’s for camping, longer-term off-grid living, or for emergency use during natural disasters, power stations are always a handy device to have around to cover all your appliance and device-charging needs. Some of these models have seen regular discounts at higher rates, while others are returning to all-time lows.

EcoFlow power station discounts:

Save 25% on Greenworks 60V Lawn Mowers

Greenworks has launched a four-day promotional sale taking 25% off a selection of the company’s 60V lawn mowers and combo kits using the promo code MOW60V at checkout. You’ll find some of the lowest prices on these tools – some of which have gone untouched by major discounts for many months with others having been stuck at their MSRP for most of 2023. The biggest deal of the bunch is on the 60V 21-inch Cordless Electric Mower 5-piece Combo Kit with one 2.5Ah battery and one 5.0Ah battery for $794.96 shipped, after using the promo code. Already 16% down from its $1,260 price tag, this particular combo of items never saw any discounts over 2023, though there were a few similar combos with the same tools but with different battery sizes for up to $200 more in price. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 37% markdown off the going rate, giving you $465 in savings and marking a new all-time low.

Equipped with a 60V brushless motor alongside its 5.0Ah battery, this lawn mower is able to run for up to 60 minutes on a single charge. Its 21-inch steel deck provides stability and durability to handle large areas of grass, and its power-cutting system detects challenging conditions to deliver optimal power to the blade motors, ensuring consistent blade speeds of 2,800-3,200 RPM even through tall, thick, or wet grass. It offers a 7-position height-adjustment, with a 4-in-1 design allowing you to bag, mulch, or side discharge your grass clippings, while also having a turbo button for leaf pickup. Along with the mower, you’ll also receive a 16-inch string trimmer, a 610 CFM leaf blower, a 16-inch chainsaw, a 26-inch hedge trimmer, a 2.5Ah battery, a 5.0Ah battery and two chargers.

Greenworks mowers on sale:

Greenworks mower combo kits on sale:

