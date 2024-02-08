Quick Charge Podcast: February 8, 2024

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla to restart Gigafactory Berlin production next week
- Tesla improves Cybertruck handling, charging, and more in new update
- Tesla to greatly expand Supercharging in Iceland with partnership with gas stations
- Elon Musk’s brother Kimbal is not as optimistic about Tesla’s Full Self-Driving
- GM taps former Tesla battery expert to help it deliver low-cost EVs at scale
- Jaguar Land Rover delays two EVs as first electric Range Rover rolls out this year
- Hyundai IONIQ T10 emerges as a potential electric pickup option
- Ford will unveil its all-electric Puma Gen-E later this year
