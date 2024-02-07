All-new electric Lancia Ypsilon shown weeks ahead of schedule

Storied Italian car brand Lancia revealed its first new car — electric or otherwise — in over a decade, and it did so without warning, without fanfare, and weeks ahead of schedule.

Lancia set an official release date of February 14th for the new Ypsilon (Valentin’es Day), but instead of making us wait, the company decided to give the world a sneak peek at the exclusive, range-topping Edizione Limitata Cassina. A limited run of 1,906 units highlights the 1906 founding of Vincenzo Lancia’s eponymous car brand.

The Edizione Limitata Cassina was developed in collaboration with Cassina, a high-end Italian furniture designer. As you might expect from Cassina, the interior of the new Y features tasteful “cannelloni pattern” Alcantara seats, with the company’s influence in further evidence thanks to a leather-lined tray ahead of the wireless phone charger and Sound Air Light Augmentation (SALA) infotainment system — all visible in Lancia’s “early” Facebook post (below).

The company followed up its post with an Italian-language reveal video celebrating the tiny new EV, which features styling cues lifted from the classic ’70s-era Lancia Stratos rally car and Beta HPE shooting brake and previously echoed in the Pu+Ra HPE Concept shown last year. I’ve included that here, as well.

All-new Lancia Ypsilon reveal

Electrek’s Take

Once upon a time, I owned a Lancia. More than once. Six times the shield and flag have appeared in my driveways. A Delta in Costa Rica, a pair of red Beta coupes in Florida, another black Beta Zagato Spider from Puerto Rico (that one, with a euphonious 1800cc 1975 MY engine fitted with Weber carbs and a straight exhaust that sounded for all the world like its Group 5 Montecarlo cousins, was special). I am, therefor, unable to speak clearly and decisively on this new car. Is a compact, Lancia-styled, Stellantis-built version of an electric French econobox really going to put Lancia back on the map? Probably not … but I am unreasonably excited for the first truly new Lancia in a generation, and job one will be getting one shipped here.