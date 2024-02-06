Super73 RX electric motorbike $3,000, Renogy Phoenix Elite power station now $250, and more

Headlining today’s best deals is a return of the Super73 RX Electric Motorbike to its all-time $3,000 low, along with the standard R model at $2,799. It is joined by a Renogy flash sale that is taking $300 off the Phoenix Elite Portable Solar Generator for $250, as well as one-day sale on Greenworks’ 60V 16-inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw at $196. Plus, all of today’s other best new Green Deals.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Super73 RX Electric Motorbike now $3,000

Best Buy is offering the Super73 RX Electric Motorbike for $2,999.99 shipped. Down from its usual $3,695 price tag, this marks a repeat from 2023 of the best discount we’ve seen on this elevated model that comes in a Carmine Red colorway. Coming in as a $695 markdown off the going rate, this deal lands as a return to the all-time low, matching Black Friday and Christmas sale’s pricing. You’ll also find the standard R model discounted to $2,799 from $3,295, which comes in as the third-lowest price we have tracked – $100 above our previous mention and $235 above the all-time low. You can learn more about it below or by reading through our feature over at Electrek.

The Super73 RX model comes equipped with a 750W rear-hub motor alongside a 48V battery that pushes the e-bike up to 28 MPH speeds for up to 40 miles when only using the throttle and up to 75 miles when using pedal assistance. It fully recharges in just five to seven hours via a standard outlet, depending on conditions, and comes with a few exclusive features like fenders for both tires, and an LED headlight as well as an LED taillight. The big difference between it and its predecessor, the standard R model, is the lack of these extra features/add-ons.

Save $300 on Renogy Phoenix Elite Power Station at $250

As part of Renogy’s ongoing Valentine’s sale that is taking up to 45% off select devices, a special long-term flash sale has launched taking up to $350 off select solar equipment including generators, solar panels, batteries, and more. One of the standout offers among the bunch is the Phoenix Elite Portable Solar Generator for $249.99 shipped. Down from its usual $550 price tag, it spent 2023 keeping to the same $396 rate that began at the end of 2022, quickly rising to its MSRP after Black Friday sales had concluded. Today’s deal comes in as a 55% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention from the start of the new year by $50 and returning costs to the all-time lowest price we have tracked.

Sporting a portable briefcase design, this generator station provides a 300Wh capacity that was made for weekend trips away from the home or emergency power needs. It combines two integrated and highly efficient 10W monocrystalline solar panels for effortless charging wherever and whenever you need it. You’ll also get plenty of ports for your device charging needs: four USB-As – two of which are 18W quick chargers – two DCs, an AC port with a 300W max output, a USB-C port with a 60W max, and a cigarette lighter port. During emergencies, it also features three lighting modes to help you navigate through power outages and is compatible with external solar panels for faster recharge rates.

Renogy Flash Sale offerings:

Greenworks 60V 16-inch Cordless Chainsaw now $196

Greenworks has a special one-day deal on its 60V 16-inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $195.99 shipped, after using the promo code DOTD0206 at checkout for 30% off. Already down slightly from its $300 price tag, this particular model saw seven major discounts over 2023, with the biggest among them being Black Friday’s drop to $234. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 35% markdown off the going rate, giving you $104 in savings and landing as a new all-time low. Equipped with a 16-inch bar and chain, as well as a 2.5Ah battery, this chainsaw allows up to 100 cuts on 4×4 lumber on a single charge. The brushless motor also has “twice the torque of its brushed counterparts,” and its automatic oiler will ensure an evenly lubricated chain and increased productivity. There is no need to struggle with starter ropes either as its been replaced with a simple and easy push button start. Also includes a charger.

Winter e-bike deals!

Anker’s SOLIX C1000 power station with 200W solar panel

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.