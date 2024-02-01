Heybike Ranger e-bike $999, Save 20% on Greenworks garden tools, and more

Headlining today’s top deals is the Heybike Ranger Foldable Cargo e-bike that boasts a 55-mile travel range for $999. It is joined by a 5-day garden sale promotion from Greenworks on a selection of edgers, cultivators, dethatchers, and sprayers, as well as the EGO Power+ 16-inch 56V Cordless Electric Chainsaw at $219. Plus, all of today’s other best new Green Deals.

Heybike’s Ranger Foldable Cargo e-bike now $999

Best Buy is offering the Heybike Ranger Foldable Cargo e-bike for $999 shipped. Down from its $1,400 price tag, it saw plenty of minor discounts back at the start of 2023, all of them slowly snowballing the price lower and lower through March. It spent the rest of the year untouched, only falling to its $950 low once fall rolled around. Today’s deal comes in as a 29% markdown off the going rate, dropping costs down to the second-lowest price we have tracked and ultimately giving you $401 in savings. We also just reviewed Heybike’s Horizon e-bike recently, the company’s latest release, which you can learn more about here.

The Ranger e-bike comes equipped with a 500W motor alongside a removable 48V battery that can carry the bike up to 25 MPH for up to 55 miles on a single charge. You can customize your riding experience through its three different riding modes and 7-speed gears while the 4-inch wide puncture-resistant fat tires ensure effortless handling when you go off the beaten path – whether “on snow, beaches, rugged mountain roads, etc.” The step-thru frame can easily be folded up in seconds for quick storage or transport, and its adjustable design (stem, seat, frame) allows more comfort regardless of the differences in rider sizes. It also features dual disc brakes, a rear cargo rack, head and taillights, as well as an LCD display that gives you real-time performance statuses and allows for setting adjustments.

Greenworks has launched a five-day garden sale promotion through February 5, taking 20% off a selection of edgers, cultivators, dethatchers, and sprayers by using the promo code GARDEN20 at checkout. You’ll find some of the lowest prices on these tools – some of which have gone untouched by major discounts for many months with others having been stuck at their MSRP for the whole of 2023. We’ve curated a selection below of the the best deals in the bunch, taking performance and customer ratings into account.

Notable Greenworks discounts:

Notable Greenworks tool-only discounts:

EGO Power+ 16-inch 56V Cordless Chainsaw now $219

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 16-Inch 56V Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $219 shipped. Regularly $279, this particular model only saw two major discounts to the same $249 rate over 2023, with a few minor ones dropping costs by $10 at most. Today’s deal comes in as a 22% markdown off the going rate and lands as the new all-time low. You’ll be able to make up to 130 cuts on a single charge with its 2.5Ah battery, delivering the equivalent of a 40CC gas chainsaw and making quick work of firewood or cutting up trees and shrubbery that may have been toppled by this year’s winter storms. It fits right in with the company’s 56V ecosystem allowing you to interchange batteries between cordless tools depending on the tasks ahead of you, and also includes a charger to round out the package.

