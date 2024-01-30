OKAI Stride e-bike hits $930 (Save $670), Greenworks power tool combos now 50% off, more

Headlining today’s best deals is the OKAI Stride Electric Bike that is seeing a $670 discount to $930. It is joined by a one-day 50% off promotional sale on a selection of Greenworks power tool combo kits that will end tonight at 11:59 EST, as well as the EcoFlow RIVER 2 Portable Power Station at $178, with discounted options to bundle the device with solar panels to maximize its charging ability. Plus, all of today’s other best new Green Deals.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

OKAI’s Stride Electric Bike now $930

Best Buy is offering the OKAI Stride Electric Bike for $929.99 shipped. Down from its usual $1,600 price tag, it saw regular discounts over the second half of 2023, with the biggest among them dropping costs down to a $900 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 42% markdown off the going rate, giving you $670 in savings and returning this e-bike to the second-lowest price we have tracked, matching early Black Friday sales before prices dropped $30 further after Thanksgiving.

This e-bike comes equipped with a 500W motor and a removable 48V battery that can propel it up to 20 MPH for up to 40 miles on a single charge. Designed for urban commuting, its 27.5-inch tires ensure a smooth and comfortable ride while navigating through the city streets while its front and rear mechanical Tektro disc brakes provide “exceptional stopping power and increased safety” at any moment they’re needed. It also features an LCD display for real-time data, as well as a NFC key for improved security, locking your e-bike when out of range.

Save 50% on select Greenworks power tool combo kits

Greenworks has launched a one-day promotion that will continue until 11:59 EST tonight, taking 50% off a selection of 24V power tool combo kits by using the promo code DOTD0130 at checkout. You’ll find some of the lowest prices on these tools – some of which have gone untouched by major discounts for many months with others having been stuck at their MSRP for the whole of 2023. We’ve curated a selection below of the the best deals in the bunch, taking performance and customer ratings into account. All the tools on this list come with batteries, chargers, an 8-piece bit set, and a tool bag.

Best Greenworks 24V Power Tool Combo Kits:

EcoFlow RIVER 2 Portable Power Station now $178

The official EcoFlow Amazon storefront is offering its EcoFlow RIVER 2 Portable Power Station for $178 shipped. Down from a $239 price tag, this particular model saw relatively few discounts over 2023 and was surprisingly absent during the most recent Christmas sales. The biggest price cut we witnessed was a short-lived sale at the end of October that brought costs down to $179 for the first time. Today’s deal comes in to repeat this cut as a 25% markdown off the going rate, beating out its Black Friday pricing by $40 and both Prime Deal Day events by $10, sliding by $1 to a new all-time low. It even beats out EcoFlow’s website where it is discounted to a higher rate of $219.

The RIVER 2 power station offers up a 256Wh capacity and a total output of up to 600W. It can recharge in just one hour via a standard wall outlet, in 2.3 hours with a 110W solar panel, or in three to four hours directly plugged into your car with the adapter. Through the EcoFlow app, you’ll be able to get real-time status updates, view your battery level, and customize power settings. It has 6 output ports to cover all your device-charging needs: two ACs, two USB-As, one USB-C, and the one car port. Your purchase will also score you a free solar charge cable that can be hooked up to any solar panels so you can start generating power on your own. Head below to read more.

Winter e-bike deals!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.