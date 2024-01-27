Quick Charge Podcast: January 27, 2024

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla’s big recall today is a software update from a month ago
- No Tesla recall in Norway after investigation, because it just wasn’t a big enough deal
- Tesla announces new $500 million Dojo supercomputer coming to New York
- Tesla hackers win $100,000 in whitehat competition
- Porsche CFO says Europe may delay its ICE ban
- Could the next James Bond be driving an EV powered by Lucid Motors?
- Electric NASCAR set to debut at Busch Light Clash on Feb. 4
- Subaru mistakenly says 2024 Solterra owners are eligible for the $7,500 EV tax credit
