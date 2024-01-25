Cadillac Celestiq will buy you a whole lot of opulence for $340K – take a look

Lovers of sleek, luxurious, and insanely expensive cars, you’ve now got an American-made EV equivalent in the form of Cadillac Celestiq. General Motors just announced that it has finally started production at its factory in Michigan, but only in very limited numbers, of course. Here’s what that eye-watering starting price of $340,000 will buy you.

While the Rolls-Royce Spectre gives off a more stately, monolithic appearance, Cadillac’s designer went for dynamic proportions here with a sweeping roof and sleek lines, polished off with an echo of the Cadillac bustleback of yore. It’s American luxury at its finest, and inside the car, you’ll get a sense of what it’s really like to be among the 1%: bright leather (electric blue as an option), a 55-inch HD display, 38-speaker custom audio system (plus three external speakers), adaptive air suspension with 5-link front and rear, active rear steering, Eames bucket seats, climate-controlled zones, and even heated armrests.

Focused view of the interior leather stitching on the Cadillac CELESTIQ seats.

Cadillac CELESTIQ hand-built plaque located on the driver’s side door sill.

Cadillac CELESTIQ multi-function controller and screen.

Interior view of Cadillac CELESTIQ showing the front 55-inch pillar-to-pillar screen.

Interior view of the Cadillac CELESTIQ trunk looking forward to the front and rear seats and consoles.

Similar to the Rolls-Royce Specter, the 2024 model is only in limited production, with only six to be assembled at any one time, and it’s completely made to order so “no two will be alike.” Total volume will likely be around 100 to 150 units a year, GM said, with starting price at $340,000, but that’s before all the customization. For comparison’s sake, the Rolls-Royce Spectre, which has a starting price at $422,750, sold 326 units in Q4 of last year, so Cadillac is expected a bit fewer than that.

GM had originally said earlier in the year that the car would be in production at the end of last year, but quietly slipped into production this week.

Spec-wise, the Celestiq 2024 debut model comes equipped with a 111-kilowatt-hour battery pack for an expected range of about 300 miles of range on a single charge. The dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain is 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and gives 640 lb-ft (868 Nm) of torque – for 0-60 mph in 3.8 seconds. If we’re splitting hairs, that’s a few tenths of a second faster than the Rolls-Royce Spectre’s 4.4 seconds. And that puts it in a similar category as the Audi e-tron GT or Porsche Taycan.

The vehicle can fast charge at up to 200 kW, offering up to about 78 miles of range in 10 minutes. You’ll find a similar rate in GM’s other Ultium cars, although pickups with large 200+ kWh batteries can charge at up to 350 kW and replenish 100 miles of range in 10 minutes.

A more modest option, the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq starts at $57,195, with the mid-range Luxury trim begins at $61,295. The top-of-the-line Sport mode starts at $61,795. The all-around Lyriq has been compared to the Mercedes EQE SUV, Audi A8 e-tron, and BMW iX, but it offers an impressive 300 miles or range at a price set around $60,000. The single-motor, rear-drive model comes with 340 horsepower for 0-60 mph in six seconds, and 500 hp for dual-motor.



Photo credit: Cadillac/General Motors

