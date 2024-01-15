Gotrax Eclipse Ultra electric scooter $663, EGO electric chainsaw $319, e-bikes, more

Following up the $900 discount on Rad Power’s RadRover 6 Plus that’s live through the end of today, we’re now tracking the best price on Gotrax’s Eclipse Ultra electric scooter at $663. It comes joined by the EGO Power+ 56V electric chainsaw at $319 and all of today’s other best new Green Deals – including a batch of new e-bike and so much more.

Gotrax’s Eclipse Ultra electric scooter now $663

Amazon is offering the Gotrax Eclipse Ultra Electric Scooter for $663. Down from its $800 price tag, it saw only four discounts since its release in the spring of 2023, with Black Friday bringing costs down to $679. Today’s deal comes in as a $137 markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention from November by $16 and marking a new all-time low. You won’t find this discount anywhere else either, with Gotrax’s website still listing the scooter for its MSRP. You can also find this model with an installed seat going for its regular rate of $849 as well.

The Eclipse Ultra is centered around a 48V battery and 500W motor that can reach speeds of 20 MPH with its two gear options, as well as carry you up to 38 miles on a single charge. Comfort and stability are provided by the equipped 10-inch pneumatic tires alongside the front and rear dual suspension. Its front and rear double disc brake lever, in combination with its EABS brake, ensures the riders’ safety. Likewise, with its bright front headlights and flashing red taillights when braking, ensures a safer ride at night. This model also includes an electric code lock to protect the scooter from theft, as well as a rear shelf to store helmets, packages, shopping items, backpacks, and more.

EGO Power+ 56V cordless electric chainsaw now $319

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 56V 18-Inch Cordless Electric Chainsaw for $319. Down from $400, it saw many discounts over 2023, with December seeing the lowest discounts of the year. Today’s deal repeats the holiday savings as a kick-off to the new year, coming in as a 20% markdown off the going rate and returning costs to the all-time low that has repeated itself once per year for the last few years. This 56V cordless chainsaw can easily handle your firewood duties, able to reach 11,000 RPM with a IPX4 weather-resistant rating. The tool-free tensioning system keeps the chain secure through all your work and its 5.0Ah battery is universally compatible with all EGO Power+ tools. Also comes with a charger to round out the package with everything you need to complete your seasonal tasks.

Save $900 on Rad Power’s RadRover 6 Plus

Rad Power Bikes makes some of our favorite electric vehicles on the market, and now a winter flash sale lets you score one for even less. Clearing out the RadRover 6 Plus, this high-step eBike normally sells for $2,199, but right now you can drop it down to $1,199 shipped. That’s a whopping $900 off and delivering a new all-time low. Throughout the holiday season, we saw pricing drop as low at $1,399, with today’s offer now saving you an extra $200.

Back when we first reviewed the RadRover 6 Plus, we walked away quite impressed, calling it the biggest update Rad Power Bikes has ever launched. As for how that actually stacks up, you’re looking at a 750W motor that can carry 300 pounds of gear at a time; be it groceries from the store or another rider on the rear seat. There’s an over 45-mile range per charge with a 20 MPH top speed, as well. The 7-speed drivetrain and front suspension adds to the experience, though my favorite aspect has to be the retro stylings. It has a high-step design that comes backed by a 1-year warranty, too.

