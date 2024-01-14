Rad Power RadRover 6 Plus e-bike flash sale takes $900 off through today, Anker power stations, more

Flash sale alert! Through the end of the day, you can now save $900 on the popular RadRover 6 Plus from Rad Power Bikes (our review right here). This e-bike drops to $1,199 through the weekend’s end and comes complemented by a compact Anker portable power station at $115 and all of today’s other best new Green Deals – including a batch of new e-bike and so much more.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Save $900 on Rad Power’s RadRover 6 Plus

Rad Power Bikes makes some of our favorite electric vehicles on the market, and now a winter flash sale lets you score one for even less. Clearing out the RadRover 6 Plus, this high-step eBike normally sells for $2,199, but right now you can drop it down to $1,199 shipped. That’s a whopping $900 off and delivering a new all-time low. Throughout the holiday season, we saw pricing drop as low at $1,399, with today’s offer now saving you an extra $200.

Back when we first reviewed the RadRover 6 Plus, we walked away quite impressed, calling it the biggest update Rad Power Bikes has ever launched. As for how that actually stacks up, you’re looking at a 750W motor that can carry 300 pounds of gear at a time; be it groceries from the store or another rider on the rear seat. There’s an over 45-mile range per charge with a 20 MPH top speed, as well. The 7-speed drivetrain and front suspension adds to the experience, though my favorite aspect has to be the retro stylings. It has a high-step design that comes backed by a 1-year warranty, too.

Anker PowerCore Reserve 192Wh power stations packs a 60,000mAh battery

Anker is now offering the Anker PowerCore Reserve 192Wh for $114.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $170, today’s discount lands at one of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date. It beats our previous mention by an extra $12 and matches the all-time low from the Black Friday shopping event last fall. We break down the whole package below the fold, as well as over in our launch coverage.

Anker’s new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh arrives as a unique new addition to its lineup. Part camping lamp and part charger, the unique offering is ready to handle dishing out more power than your usual portable offering. The entire build starts with a 60,000mAh internal battery that sits within a more rugged form factor than the brand’s usual releases. It has an integrated strap on top that helps make transporting the heftier build a bit easier. Now it sells for the best price yet, making the package we wrote home about in our launch coverage an even better value.

Winter e-bike deals!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.