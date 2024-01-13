Quick Charge Podcast: January 13, 2024

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla launches Model 3 Highland refresh in North America
- Tesla shutting down Berlin factory for 2 weeks due to Red Sea shipping attacks
- Volvo joins Tesla in halting EV production due to Red Sea attacks
- Tesla Model 3s from Hertz are going for as low as $14,000
- Hertz says it will invest some of proceeds from selling Tesla cars back into gas cars
- Tesla (TSLA) increases workers’ wages amid union push
- Tesla Cybertruck gets delivered with ridiculous body defects
- Hyundai undercuts Tesla Model 3 by $9,300 with 2024 IONIQ 6 special cash offer
- Hyundai-Kia surge past Ford, GM to take second in US EV sales in 2023
- Nissan is delaying EV production again at its Canton US plant
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments