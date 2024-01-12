Save 50% on ALLPOWERS’ new 3,168Wh power station, GoTrax folding e-bike $539, e-snow blower, more

Move over new CES power station reveals, ALLPOWERS is stepping in to close out the work week today by taking 50% off its new 3,168Wh 15-port portable power station. The discount down to $1,399 comes joined by the second-ever discount on GoTrax’s all-new F1 e-bike at $539, as well as some Greenworks electric tools. You’ll of course find a whole assortment of discounted e-bikes and all of today’s other best new Green Deals.

Head below for other New Green Deals we've found today

Save 50% on ALLPOWERS’ 3,168Wh 15-port portable power station

Amazon is offering the ALLPOWERS R3500 Portable Power Station for $1,399.50, after clipping the on-page 50% off coupon. Down from its $2,799 price tag, it saw discounts during most sales events throughout 2023, with Black Friday being the greatest among them and bringing costs down by $1,000. Today’s deal comes in to give you almost $1,400 in savings, beating out our previous mention by $400 and marking a new all-time low. It also beats ALLPOWERS’ website where it is listed for a higher $1,999 rate.

The R3500 comes equipped with a 3,168Wh capacity and can dish out up to 3,200W of max output through its 15 ports: four ACs, four USB-As, two USB-Cs, two DCs, one RV, one car port, and one Anderson port. It can be fully charged in up to two hours via a standard wall outlet (max 1,500W input) with various rates when using solar panels (max 2,000W input). Through the ALLPOWERS app, which can be connected to this device via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, you’ll be able to monitor charging status and change settings remotely. Head below to learn more.

GoTrax’s all-new F1 e-bike on sale for second time

Amazon is offering the new GoTrax F1 20-inch Folding Electric Bike for $539 shipped. Down from its usual $600, this $61 discount is the second-ever price drop for this product. It’s also a new all-time low, beating our original mention from a few months back by an extra $1. This e-bike is equipped with a 48V battery and 500W motor, giving it a max speed of 20 MPH and a travel distance of 15.5 miles with electric throttle or 25 miles using the pedal assist.

It fully charges in 5.5 hours via a standard wall outlet, and features a foldable design to ensure both portability and easy storage. The tailor-made transmission system was built with durability in mind, able to withstand even the beach and mountainous terrain. Choose from its cruising, exercise, or bike mode to suit your commuting needs.

Save on Greenworks 80V 22-inch cordless electric snow blower

Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 80V 22-inch Cordless Electric Snow Blower for $449.99 shipped. Down from its usual $800 price tag, this particular model saw a small handful of discounts since its first at the end of 2022, where it was going for $50 more. It ended 2023 with an even higher $560 low, and now starts off the new year with this 44% markdown that blows all its previous deals out of its way like snow to mark a new all-time low.

Equipped with a digitally controlled brushless motor, this snow blower is able to quickly clear a 22-inch path with a clearing depth of up to 10 inches. It features a 180-degree rotating chute that is able to discharge snow up to 20 feet, with an auger-assist system for heavier snow and ice that hasn’t been too tightly packed down. It also offers LED lights to provide better visibility, as well as 6-inch wheels for maneuverability, and it can be easily stored or transported thanks to its foldable design.

