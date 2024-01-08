Quick Charge Podcast: January 8, 2024

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla (TSLA) now has 4.2% of the US auto market
- Tesla drastically downgrades Model Y sound system
- Tesla prepares new ‘efficiency package’ amid range concerns
- Volkswagen begins integrating ChatGPT into its production vehicles
- VW slashes prices in Europe to compete with Tesla
- Ford draws up an Ultium-like EV platform for any vehicle type, from trucks to small coupes
- Kia introduces modular ‘Platform Beyond Vehicle’ strategy, teases several concept EVs at CES
- VinFast unrolls ambitious plan to sell more cars to Americans
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments