Tesla (TSLA) now has 4.2% of the US auto market

Tesla (TSLA) has reportedly grown its deliveries by 25% in the US last year to now hold a 4.2% market share of the US auto market.
It wasn’t that long ago that many bigwigs in the auto industry didn’t see Tesla ever being more than a niche automaker.
But the company has made itself undeniable by holding a majority market share in the electric vehicle market in the US.
And as EV volumes have been growing, Tesla is now becoming a significant player in the broader auto market in its home country.
According to the latest estimates from Kelley Blue Book, the Texas-based automaker increased its deliveries in the US by 25% last year to over 650,000 vehicles.
With that increase, Tesla now holds a 4.2% market share of the auto market.
It might now sound like much at first, but the auto market is extremely fragmented with only a few capable of having double-digit market shares in the US.
Therefore, it is enough for Tesla to now surpass large well-established brands like VW, BMW, Subaru, and Mazda.
Tesla had the biggest increase in deliveries of any major automaker other than Honda, who had a massive year.
Electrek’s Take
That’s very cool to see. I think Tesla keeps climbing those rankings. I don’t know if Tesla can surpass the next automaker, Nissan, this year with over 300,000 more vehicles.
The Cybertruck is probably not enough to make the difference.
Tesla needs its next-gen cheaper vehicle to start reaching that next level and double-digit market shares.
That’s when things are going to be really interesting. I think 2025-2026 is going to be when everyone is going to accept that their next *new* vehicle is going to be all-electric.
