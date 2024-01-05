Podcast: EV delivery numbers, EPA range change, BYD overtakes Tesla, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Q4 EV delivery numbers, EPA range change, BYD overtaking Tesla, and more.
Today’s episode is sponsored by Upway, a leading online e-Bike provider carrying the broadest selection of brand-new and certified pre-owned models.
The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel.
As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We now have a Patreon if you want to help us avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Tesla (TSLA) releases Q4 delivery results, breaks another record
- Tesla adjusts ranges across lineup due to new EPA rule
- Tesla adds two new Model Y colors – Stealth Grey and Ultra Red
- Tesla adds Powerwall, solar, and charger to its API for devs
- Tesla announces new partnership with Samsung over energy connectivity
- Rivian (RIVN) stock slides after Q4 deliveries slip, but there’s more to it
- Ford secures second in US EV sales after a record Q4 and year in 2023
- GM Q4 sales: Ultium grows, Bolt ends best year ever, GM EV share low at 3.1%
- Hyundai set a new sales record in 2023 with nearly 47,000 IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 EVs sold
- BYD overtakes Tesla in overall battery-electric vehicle volume
- Ford updates 2024 F-150 Lightning prices, the best-selling electric pickup in the US
- Volkswagen’s $27,000 ID 2all electric vehicle may come later than expected
- Fisker pivots to hybrid strategy of direct sales plus dealer partners offering ‘no haggle pricing’
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4:00 p.m. ET (or the video after 5 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments