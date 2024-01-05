Save $700 on this Greenworks electric 2-tool bundle and Jackery power stations, plus e-bikes and more

This 2-tool electric Greenworks bundle includes a cordless leaf blower and snow blower at $700 off to headline today’s best deals. It comes joined by some clearance pricing on Jackery’s Explorer 1500 Pro power station, which clocks in at $999 following much of that same $700 in savings. Not to mention an assortment of discounted e-bikes and all of the other new Green Deals to kick off 2024.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Save $700 on this 2-tool electric Greenworks bundle

Best Buy is now bundling one of Greenworks 80V 20-inch electric snow blowers with a 730CFM electric leaf blower for $499.99 shipped. It would normally set you back $1,200, and is now dropping down to the best discount ever with $700 in savings attached. We last saw this package on sale back in October at $700, and now an extra $200 in savings are tacked on for tackling winter snow cleanups and preparing you for leaf season next year. This kit is perfect for getting your tool shed converted over to electric, with a pair of 80V tools. Each of them shares the two included batteries and charger.

Jackery’s Explorer 1500 Pro power station now $700 off

Amazon is offering the Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro Portable Power Station for $999 shipped, after clipping the on-page $700 off coupon. Down from its $1,699 price tag, it only saw four discounts over 2023, with the lowest among them happening back during Black Friday sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 41% markdown off the going rate, beating our previous mention in December by $300 and landing $100 above the all-time low at the second-lowest price we have tracked.

The Explorer 1500 Pro comes equipped with a 1,512Wh battery capacity, and can dish out up to 1,800W of power to its eight ports: three AC ports, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and one car outlet. It has a 1,400W solar power input, and can fully charge in up to two hours while using six 200W solar panels, or via a wall outlet. You can also bundle this item with a 200W solar panel for $1,299, after clipping the on-page $800 off coupon, or a 400W solar panel for $2,099, after clipping the on-page $600 off coupon.

e-bike deals come headlined by the Aventon Abound

If you’re looking to haul some gear around in 2024, be it groceries or your everyday carry, the Aventon Abound e-bike might be more your speed. Best Buy is bringing back one of the better end-of-the-year e-bike deals now that it is the new year by discounting the Aventon Abound to $1,499.99. This is $699 off the usual $2,199 price tag. We last saw it on sale for $1,524, with today’s offer beating that by a little extra to mark a new all-time low. The savings aren’t quite as high as the previous-generation Sinch, but getting a current release for this price is still as notable as it gets.

Aventon’s Abound e-bike comes equipped with a 750W rear-hub motor and 720Wh integrated battery capacity, which ensures it can reach top speeds of 20 MPH with an up to 50-mile range. It features a throttle on-demand with four levels of pedal assistance to minimize the amount of energy you use, while the torque sensor can recognize the output and match it for superior amplification. It comes with a wide array of accessories like the backlit LCD, front and rear fenders to offer protection from the elements, and a rear rack with up to 143 pounds of weight capacity.

Winter e-bike deals!

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.