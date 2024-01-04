Quick Charge Podcast: January 4, 2024

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla Cybertruck drives 254 miles in highway range test
- Volvo scores massive nearly half a billion loan for its new EV platform
- Ford secures second in US EV sales after a record Q4 and year in 2023
- Fisker pivots to hybrid strategy of direct sales plus dealer partners offering ‘no haggle pricing’
- Faraday delivers its $300K luxury EV, but its stock is plummeting
- GM’s China joint venture sold over 100,000 EVs last year
- Italy looks to sink $1 billion into boosting electric cars
