Tesla Cybertruck drives 254 miles in highway range test

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Jan 4 2024 - 8:47 am PT
352 Comments

One of the very first Tesla Cybertruck independent range tests shows the electric pickup truck covering only 254 miles on the highway.

That’s significantly less than the 320 EPA range, but it was cold and highway driving only.

One of the things most disappointing about the Cybertruck since its production launch is the range.

The electric pickup truck is only achieving the range originally promised at the launch back in 2019 with a new “range extender” battery system that sits in the bed of the truck.

At $16,000, it adds to the already higher price of the Cybertruck, on top of taking space in the bed and not even being available right now.

In the meantime, a Cybertruck Dual Motor will get you about 320 miles of EPA estimated range on the included tires.

But that’s the EPA range, and we know that a vehicle’s range is affected by a myriad of factors. We are going to need a bunch of independent testing to get a better idea of the electric pickup truck’s range.

Out of Specs got a Tesla Cybertruck this week and drove it on a highway range test at 70 mph (113 km/h) from a full charge to a completely depleted battery.

They livestreamed the whole thing:

The truck managed to travel 254 miles (409 km) before the 123 kWh battery pack was completely depleted.

Top comment by EVsized

Liked by 10 people

So if 45 is "cold", what about real winter conditions (i.e. freezing & snow)? That battery is going to need a lot of juice to keep it in operating temperature in those conditions.

View all comments

That’s significantly below the EPA range, but it was mostly all highway driving and the test was performed at a temperature of 46 F (8 C).

Electrek’s Take

That’s not great. I would have expected closer to 270 miles at that temperature.

Now, I am really worried about how the Cybertruck would perform at a temperature below freezing, like we have now in Quebec, and when towing any kind of significant load.

To me, it looks like Cybertruck would be somewhat limited in its capacity to be used as a work truck without the extended range pack, which itself also reduces the bed – a very useful part of a work truck.

