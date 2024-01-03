Costco members can save $1,000 on a new 2024 Cadillac LYRIQ for a limited time

Those Costco members who were hoping to see a shiny new Cadillac LYRIQ in the driveway this holiday season might have a second chance. The auto program of the famed wholesaler is offering discounts on select Cadillac models, including $1,000 off a 2024 LYRIQ… but only for a limited time.

The Cadillac LYRIQ began production in 2022 as one of GM’s first EV models under its “Everybody In” electrification strategy. Now entering its second model year, the 2024 LYRIQ remains the introductory EV for Cadillac’s own electrification pipeline, which includes the upcoming CELESTIQ, Escalade IQ, OPTIQ, and the recently announced three-row VISTIQ SUV.

Despite such grand plans, the LYRIQ remains the only Cadillac EV for sale and has found early success. Beginning today, Costco members can save on a new 2024 Cadillac LYRIQ through the company’s auto program.

The 2024 Lyriq / Source: Cadillac

Costco offers discounts on select Cadillacs through Feb

Per a release from the Costco Auto Program this morning, customers can take advantage of a $1,000 member-only incentive on a new Cadillac model, including the 2024 LYRIQ model.

Additionally, those members can still take advantage of any and all available incentives for which they qualify when they purchase or lease their new electric SUV. For example, the 2023 and 2024 LYRIQs currently qualify for up to $7,500 in federal tax credits.

The sale marks Costco’s second year of Cadillac discounts but the first to include the LYRIQ following a successful campaign in 2023. Costco Auto general manager Jay Maxwell elaborated on the analytics behind the sales program:

Costco Auto Program data shows members who use our program lean toward luxury brands. In fact, 26.2% of all vehicles sold through the program from Jan. through Nov. 2023 were luxury vs. 17.9% for the industry.

Today, through February 29, 2024, Costco members can take advantage of the $1,000 discount on the 2024 Cadillac LYRIQ. You can check out more details here.