 Skip to main content

Costco members can save $1,000 on a new 2024 Cadillac LYRIQ for a limited time

Avatar for Scooter Doll  | Jan 3 2024 - 8:08 am PT
5 Comments
Cadillac Costco

Those Costco members who were hoping to see a shiny new Cadillac LYRIQ in the driveway this holiday season might have a second chance. The auto program of the famed wholesaler is offering discounts on select Cadillac models, including $1,000 off a 2024 LYRIQ… but only for a limited time.

The Cadillac LYRIQ began production in 2022 as one of GM’s first EV models under its “Everybody In” electrification strategy. Now entering its second model year, the 2024 LYRIQ remains the introductory EV for Cadillac’s own electrification pipeline, which includes the upcoming CELESTIQ, Escalade IQ, OPTIQ, and the recently announced three-row VISTIQ SUV.

Despite such grand plans, the LYRIQ remains the only Cadillac EV for sale and has found early success. Beginning today, Costco members can save on a new 2024 Cadillac LYRIQ through the company’s auto program.

Cadillac Costco
The 2024 Lyriq / Source: Cadillac

Costco offers discounts on select Cadillacs through Feb

Per a release from the Costco Auto Program this morning, customers can take advantage of a $1,000 member-only incentive on a new Cadillac model, including the 2024 LYRIQ model.

Additionally, those members can still take advantage of any and all available incentives for which they qualify when they purchase or lease their new electric SUV. For example, the 2023 and 2024 LYRIQs currently qualify for up to $7,500 in federal tax credits.

The sale marks Costco’s second year of Cadillac discounts but the first to include the LYRIQ following a successful campaign in 2023. Costco Auto general manager Jay Maxwell elaborated on the analytics behind the sales program:

Costco Auto Program data shows members who use our program lean toward luxury brands. In fact, 26.2% of all vehicles sold through the program from Jan. through Nov. 2023 were luxury vs. 17.9% for the industry.

Today, through February 29, 2024, Costco members can take advantage of the $1,000 discount on the 2024 Cadillac LYRIQ. You can check out more details here.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Cadillac

Cadillac
Cadillac Lyriq

Cadillac Lyriq
Costco

Author

Avatar for Scooter Doll Scooter Doll

Scooter Doll is a writer, designer and tech enthusiast born in Chicago and based on the West Coast. When he’s not offering the latest tech how tos or insights, he’s probably watching Chicago sports.
Please send any tips or suggestions, or dog photos to him at scooter@9to5mac.com