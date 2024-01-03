Save on ChargePoint at-home EV chargers at $481 and Greenworks electric snow blowers, plus e-bikes and more

Bring home your own EV charger with this level 2 offering from ChargePoint at its lowest price yet of $481. The savings continue over to a New Year’s event on Greenworks electric snow blowers at 30% off, alongside a collection of discounted e-bikes and all of the other new Green Deals to kick off 2024.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Bring home a ChargePoint Level 2 EV charger at an all-time low

Make 2024 the year you bring home your own EV charger by saving one the ChargePoint Home Flex. This at-home level 2 charger features a 140V NEMA 6-50 plug that’s compatible with a wide range of electric cars, as well as your Tesla thanks to your ride’s included adapter. It normally sells for $700, but has now dropped down lower than ever before to $481.29 shipped at Amazon. This is a whopping $219 price cut and the perfect chance to get your own at-home charging setup for less. There’s built-in Wi-Fi features to remotely manage your charge, as well.

Save 30% on Greenworks electric snow blowers

Greenworks is starting off 2024 by launching a series of daily deals to help you make 2023 the last year you’ll need to rely on gas and oil tools. Today’s savings for Wednesday are putting electric snow blowers in the spotlight. Applying code DOTD0103 will take 30% off an assortment of the electric tools. Whether you’re already fighting off snow in the northern parts of the country or are planning for that inevitable snowstorm come the middle of winter, there’s quite a few models to save on at the best prices of the season.

Winter e-bike discounts

Other new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.