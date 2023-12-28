 Skip to main content

EV underdog VinFast to open first dealership in US

Avatar for Jennifer Mossalgue  | Dec 28 2023 - 6:56 am PT
13 Comments
VinFast 8
Credit: VinFast


Vietnamese EV maker VinFast has announced that it will open doors to its first dealership in the US in the same state where it is building its $4 billion EV factory. The automaker is partnering with North Carolina’s Leith Automotive Group to start selling its fully electric cars in the state.

VinFast has announced a joint partnership with Leith Automotive Group to start selling its vehicles – the VF 8 crossover to start and more models soon thereafter – at a dealership in Cary Auto Park in Cary, North Carolina, not far from the EV factory in Chatham County. Leith VinFast, which is what it will be dubbed, will offer sales, repairs, maintenance and parts for VinFast vehicles.

VinFast’s global chief executive told Reuters that the company is switching up its distribution model, which was previously based on Tesla’s direct-to-consumer model, to what it calls a “hybrid” model that includes dealers. North Carolina’s VinFast manufacturing plant is expected to produce as many as 150,000 vehicles annually after it is completed in 2025.

VinFast, which has been delivering batches of cars in California since March, told Reuters that it has received 70 applications from dealers in the US, which means the brand potentially could start distributing its EVs through 125 points of sales around the country once approvals are put in place.

In its home country, VinFast has recently launched a $20,000 electric minicar called the VF 3, and Electrek has reported that the company is considering bringing it to the US, alongside the VF 8 and high-end VF9, which it already sells stateside in small batches. The 2024 VF 8 starts at about $47K and goes up to about $53K depending on trim and options, with the Eco model offering the highest range at 264 miles per charge.

Electrek’s Take

VinFast, sort of an EV underdog, is landing in the US at a time of high EV pricing pressure coming from heavy hitters like Tesla. And while the company has huge global ambitions, sales volumes have been small – so it has a lot to prove. Overall, VinFast sold just 11,315 vehicles in the first half of 2023, compared to Tesla’s more than 889,000 vehicles in the same period. In California, where the company has some 13 showrooms across the state, data from Experian showed only 237 units had been registered through September, according to CarScoops.

VinFast is looking to broaden its footprint in North America and Europe, however, and says it expects to sell 750,00 vehicles a year globally by 2026. Of course, bringing that low-priced minicar to the US could stack the odds in its favor, and Americans love an underdog.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

VinFast

VinFast

Author

Avatar for Jennifer Mossalgue Jennifer Mossalgue

Jennifer is a writer and editor for Electrek. Based in France, she has worked previously at Wired, Fast Company, and Agence France-Presse. Send comments, suggestions, or tips her way via X (@JMossalgue) or at jennifer@9to5mac.com.