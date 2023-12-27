Goal Zero Yeti 200X power station hits $175, end-of-year e-bike clearance, more

The best price ever makes Goal Zero’s Yeti 200X Power Station even more affordable as it drops to $175. Tons of other end-of-the-year clearance discounts are also live in today’s best Green Deals, with deep price cuts on e-bikes being joined by other electric gear.

Goal Zero’s Yeti 200X Power Station hits $175

Goal Zero’s official Amazon storefront now offers its Yeti 200X Portable Power Station for $174.89 shipped. This is down from its usual $300 going rate, marking the best discount we have ever seen at 42% off. It was last on sale earlier in the fall for $250 but now beats that with an end-of-the-year clearance sale.

A lot of the power stations we feature at 9to5Toys and Electrek as of late are of a much more capable variety, which makes today’s price cut on the Goal Zero Yeti 200X a notable option for those who can get away with something a bit more entry-level. It’ll provide 187Wh of energy to your setup, be it for just having some extra energy around the house in case of power failures or to tag along on tailgates and the like. There’s a full AC outlet on the front, as well as a car cigarette lighter outlet, dual USB-A 2.4A ports, and a 60W USB-C PD port.

Save $900 on this NIU BQi-C3 Pro e-bike

Earlier in the year, we took a hands-on look at the recent NIU BQi-C3 Pro e-bike. If those initial positive thoughts weren’t enough to help you bring this EV to your garage, the end-of-the-year savings should be. Now live, courtesy of Best Buy, the NIU e-bike is down to $1,299.99 shipped. It’s $900 off the usual $2,200 price tag and marks a return to the all-time low for the first time in months. It was last on sale at $300 off, and now there’s a chance to save in one of three different colors.

The NIU BQi-C3 Pro e-bike features an up to 90-mile range from its 750W rear hub motor that enables as high as 28 MPH top speeds. The dual battery setup has 960Wh of total power, as well as mechanical disc brakes, an LED headlight, fenders, and more, packed into a 70-pound package. We particularly loved its U-shaped design in our review, which also details everything else about the riding experience.

Winter e-bike discounts

Other new Green Deals landing this week

