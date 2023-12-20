Hyundai supplier teases transparent display screen using holographic, new EV

Hyundai Mobis, Hyundai’s largest supplier, will unveil its latest EV tech at CES next month. The leading global supplier is teasing its first transparent display screen using holographic tech. It will also introduce its future mobility vehicle for the first time.

South Korea’s Hyundai Mobis is the sixth-largest auto supplier globally and the largest for the Hyundai Motor Group (including Kia).

Hyundai Mobis is accelerating its transition as EV demand continues climbing. The company introduced new EV tech, like the e-corner system, for Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 at CES 2023.

It also unveiled a new Electric Leveling Control (ELC) co-developed with Hyundai that automatically adjusts the height of EVs by up to 6 cm. The technology is designed to protect the battery, increase range, and make getting in and out of your vehicle easier.

After announcing its EV expansion plan in the US last year, Hyundai Mobis is ready to unveil its latest innovations.

Last year, the supplier showed off new tech, including a next-gen AR hub, Lightning Grille, and Swivel Display. This year’s innovations promise to be even more advanced.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 “crab walking” with e-Corner tech (Source: Hyundai Mobis)

Hyundai Mobis’ holographic display screen, new EV tech

Hyundai Mobis announced it will attend CES 2024 on Wednesday to show off its latest tech. The supplier will introduce 20 new mobility innovations “ready for immediate mass production.”

The company will reveal its “innovative display series” for next-gen vehicles at the event. This includes the “world’s first rollable display and swivel display.”

Rollable vehicle display (Source: Hyundai Mobis)

It will also unveil the Quantum Dot and Local Dimming Display (QL) display and a 3D display featuring OLED-level performance.

Hyundai Mobis said it will present a transparent display that uses holographic elements for the first time. The display appears on a transparent panel, making it easier for drivers to keep their eyes on the road.

Hyundai Mobis holographic display (Source: Hyundai Mobis

The company said the transparent display can magnify images on the front windshield. This way, drivers can check key info without taking their eyes off the road for too long.

Hyundai Mobis expects the new displays will “bring many changes to future automobile designs,” with “significant demand” expected.

Other tech that will be shown include its 22 kW class ICCU alongside its battery systems (BSA). EVs with the 22 kW ICCU installed can cut charging times in half compared to an 11 kW class ICCU.

Mobis is also teasing a future mobility vehicle that will be shown for the first time at CES. It will feature the company’s next-gen mobility tech.

From the teaser, you can see what appears to be an electric SUV. It clearly features the Lightning Grille up front. The vehicle will also include its e-Corner system, enabling all four wheels to turn 90 degrees.

The supplier makes it clear that the vehicle “has zero relevance to existing IONIQ 5 models and its future roadmap.”

Visitors will be able to get in the vehicle, unlike in past years. The event runs January 8-11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Hyundai Mobis sells to several automakers globally. It recently announced a large-scale order from Volkswagen for its BSA system. Check back next month to see the new tech.