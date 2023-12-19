Chevy Blazer EV gets a limited-time Costco special holiday incentive

The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV has already scored its first Costco deal. Costco members are eligible for an exclusive Holiday limited-time incentive on Chevy’s newest electric SUV.

Costco members can save on the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV

Through the Costco auto program, members can save $1,000 on the new 2024 Chevy Blazer EV. The deal is good on a new purchase or lease.

To take advantage of the deal, you must be a Costco member as of October 31, 2023. You will also need to take delivery by January 2, 2024. The new EV was recently added to GM’s Costco program alongside the gas-powered Equinox and Silverado.

Costco members can save on other EVs, including $1,000 off the Volvo C40 and XC40 Recharge. There’s also a $1,000 incentive on a certified pre-owned Polestar 2 through the program.

If you’re already a Costco member looking to buy or lease a new 2024 Chevy Blazer EV (see our review), you can select the model on Costco’s Auto website, register it, and you will receive a certificate.

2024 Chevy Blazer EV RS (Source: GM)

You will then bring the certificate to the Chevy dealership to receive the discount. The same applies to Volvo EVs. For the Polestar 2, you will need to visit Polestar’s website to reserve a model.

Costco members can also save 15% off parts, service, and accessories (up to $500 per visit).

2024 Chevy Blazer EV RS interior (Source: GM)

Chevy confirmed 2024 Blazer EV prices in October, starting at $56,715 for the 2LT AWD trim. The base trim features a 279-mile EPA range.

The Blazer EV RS AWD starts at $60,215 with 279 miles range, while the RS RWD starts at $61,790 with 320 estimated miles range.





2024 Blazer EV trim MSRP EPA Range HP Torque

(lb-ft) 2LT AWD $56,715 279 288 333 RS AWD $60,215 279 288 333 RS RWD $61,790 320

(GM-est) – – 2024 Chevy Blazer EV prices and range

Chevy’s new electric SUV began rolling out last quarter. For it to already earn a discount at Costco is significant.

Although GM pushed back production of the Equinox and Silverado RST EVs, the move suggests they could also receive discounts once released. We’ll keep you updated on the latest Costco deals.

If you’re looking to score savings on Chevy’s new electric SUV (even non-Costco members), we can help you get started. You can use our link to find unbeatable deals on the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV at a dealership near you today.