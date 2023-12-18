Coal-state Kentucky just broke ground on its largest solar farm

National Grid Renewables has broken ground on what will be the largest solar farm in Kentucky once it comes online in 2024.

Kentucky’s largest solar farm is coming

The 160-megawatt (MW) solar farm is called Unbridled, and it’s in Henderson and Webster counties in western Kentucky. National Grid is partnering with North Dakota-based Wanzek Construction to build the solar farm. It will be capable of generating enough clean energy annually to power around 120,000 households.

Unbridled has a power purchase agreement with electric utility Big Rivers Electric Corporation that was agreed in 2020.

The solar farm is expected to provide around $42 million in direct economic impact over the first 20 years of operations. This includes the creation of at least 200 jobs, the production of more than $11 million in new tax revenue, and more than $24 million to local farmers and landowners.

Blake Nixon, president of National Grid Renewables, said, “Unbridled is our first project within the state and exemplifies our commitment to the clean energy transition and the benefits it provides to rural economies in the form of new tax revenue and jobs throughout America.”

As of the third quarter of 2023, the percentage of Kentucky’s electricity from solar was a measly 0.41% – that’s only enough solar to power 18,311 homes. The state is ranked 43rd in the US for solar energy, so Unbridled will significantly boost its renewable capacity next year.

Even more renewable growth is coming for the Bluegrass State. The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) projects Kentucky’s solar gain to be 3,370 MW over the next five years, which would rocket the state to 16th in the country for installed solar.

Electrek’s Take

This 160 MW solar farm is a milestone for Kentucky, the fifth-largest coal-producing state in the US. About one out of five US operating coal mines are there – more than any other state except West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Additionally, as of 2022, according to the US Energy Information Administration, around 68% of Kentucky’s utility-scale electricity net generation was coal-fired.

Coal is at a point of no return, and renewables will provide clean electricity and substantial economic benefits. It’s encouraging that Kentucky is starting to embrace renewables.

