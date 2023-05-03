Unreleased electric Cadillac SUV spotted being tested in the US [Video]

A new compact electric SUV is due out from Cadillac later next year to join its expanding EV lineup. New footage shows the unreleased Cadillac EV being tested in the US ahead of its official release.

Despite selling only 122 units of its first electric vehicle, the Cadillac Lyriq, last year, the American automaker plans to accelerate its transition to an all-electric lineup.

According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, the rollout was deliberately slow to ensure customer quality.

During a business update earlier this year, Cadillac VP Rory Harvey said that the “Lyriq ramp-up is on schedule” at its Spring Hill, TN, facility. In addition, Harvey says the company is set to launch three new EVs, not including its flagship $300,000 hand-built Celestiq.

Although no details were given at the time, a new unreleased Cadillac electric SUV was spotted being tested this week in the US.

The video, provided by Car Spy Media, gives us a good look at the size and design we can expect from the upcoming electric model. From what we can see, the new EV is compact, similar in size to the Cadillac XT4.

Unreleased electric Cadillac SUV spotted testing (Source: Car Spy Media)

The first thing you will notice is the faux grille, indicating it is, in fact, electric. Next up, the lights are pushed to the outside, flush with the grille, similar to the design of the Lyriq.

You will also notice a bulky back end as it drives by, similar to the recently released electric Explorer for the European market but more compact and elongated.

Last year, Automotive News claimed Cadillac would launch a compact XT4-like electric crossover in late 2024 that would be built at its Ramos Arizpe Assembly plant in Mexico. The Cadillac XT4 is 181.1″ long, 83.5″ wide, and 64.1″ tall, with a ground clearance of 6.7″, so we can expect similar dimensions.

The compact electric SUV will be followed by an electric version of the Cadillac Escalade, electric sedans to replace the CT4 and CT5, and a large electric crossover.