This new ‘world’s largest’ wind turbine makes power in severe typhoons

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Dec 13 2023 - 1:30 pm PT
world's largest wind turbine

China’s Mingyang Smart Energy has rolled out the world’s largest offshore wind turbine in capacity and rotor diameter – and it’s seriously robust.

Mingyang says it’s designed the MySE 18.X-20MW to lower the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCoE) and ensure long-term returns. It’s evolved the MySE 18.X-20MW from its 14-16 MW platforms to be modular and feature a lightweight design, high efficiency, and reliability.

It’s meant to be deployed in medium to high wind-speed regions and is particularly suitable for typhoon-prone sites. It comes equipped with active anti-typhoon technology capable of withstanding Category 17 typhoons (56.1-61.2 m/s), the most severe typhoon level.

The massive wind turbine offers flexible power ratings ranging from 18.X to 20 MW and rotor diameters from 853-958 feet (260-292 meters) that cover a maximum swept area equivalent to nine soccer fields.

The largest private wind turbine manufacturer in China says the MySE 18.X-20MW has an annual generation capacity of 80 million kWh in Eastern Guangdong. It’s capable of powering an astounding 96,000 households and reducing emissions by 66,000 tonnes.

The company brought online what was then the world’s largest offshore wind turbine, the MySE 16-260, in July.

Read more: A massive 16 MW offshore wind turbine is now online in China

