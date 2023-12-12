Tesla Cybertruck had to be rescued after falling off an off-road trail

A Tesla Cybertruck had to be rescued by other pickup trucks after falling off an off-road trail and getting stuck.

Tesla is trying to market the Cybertruck as an off-road capable vehicle.

In terms of specs, the automaker delivered with an extremely responsive all-wheel-drive system and a suspension offering 12” of travel and 17” of ground clearance.

But we have yet to see the pickup truck through some independent real-world testing.

On top of it, despite having started customer deliveries, Tesla is still testing the offroad capabilities of the Cybertruck itself.

A Tesla Cybertruck release candidate prototype was spotted on the Corral Hollow OHV trail up in Bear Valley, California:

The vehicle got stuck down on the side of the trail and had to be rescued by other pickup trucks as seen in the images above.

Observers are speculating as to why the pickup couldn’t handle the task.

The poster on Instagram, who got the images from a friend on the trail, said that a software issue led to the vehicle having no lockers.

There’s some snow on the ground, but not a significant amount and the Cyberturck is equipped with off-road tires and AWD.

We recently learned that Tesla is deploying new software made for off-roading, including a new “Wade Mode” that pressurizes the battery pack to go into the water.

While the Cybertruck has interesting potential as an off-road vehicle, it looks like more independent testing is going to be needed before we can confirm that.