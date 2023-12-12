 Skip to main content

InCharge Energy’s new Level 2 charger unit can simultaneously charge two EVs at max output

Avatar for Scooter Doll  | Dec 12 2023 - 10:57 am PT
3 Comments
Level 2 EV charger

North American EV charging solutions provider InCharge Energy has introduced a new Level 2 charger unit that can charge two vehicles simultaneously at maximum output. The company claims this is the first charger capable of such charging in the entire United States.

InCharge Energy is a Southern California-based provider of turnkey EV infrastructure, including sales and service of various charging piles built in the US, as well as charge management software for fleets and other customers. Per its website:

InCharge solutions are specifically tailored to commercial fleets, electric vehicle OEMs, ride share operators, municipalities, and commercial/residential facility owners, as well as automotive dealership operations. InCharge provides a true turnkey solution, to give you peace of mind in this new world of electric powered vehicles.

Some of those clients include Creative Bus Sales and IC Bus in California, which, together with InCharge, deployed over 40 electric buses and the necessary charging infrastructure to support them in the spring of 2022.

On the charger front, InCharge offers several Level 2 to DC chargers for commercial and residential units, including products from ABB E-Mobility, which is a majority stakeholder. This past April, we got a look at three new InCharge branded piles with bidirectional capabilities for fleets.

Today, InCharge Energy has taken fleet EV capabilities a step further by introducing a new dual Level 2 charger that can deliver maximum outputs to two vehicles at once.

Level 2 EV charger
Credit: InChargeUS.com

InCharge’s new Level 2 EV charger is more efficient

The company shared details of its latest product – the Dual ICE-80A – in a release today, explaining that the AC Level 2 charger can simultaneously replenish two vehicles at a maximum output of 19.2 kW to each cable.

The Charging as a Service (CaaS) provider explained that the Dual ICE-80A is perfect for fleets charging for extended periods, such as at overnight depots. The new dual Level 2 charger is also Build America, Buy America Act (BABA)-compliant, benefiting school bus fleets or other commercial businesses seeking government grants.

The charger is enclosed in steel, waterproof, and takes up a relatively small footprint where installed – whether directly on a wall or onto a pedestal. Per InCharge Energy’s interim CTO Nikolas Runge:

At InCharge, we are committed to developing reliable charging products that address the multiple use cases of our various fleet customers. We are proud to deliver a charger that can check dozens of boxes for fleet managers. From the simultaneous charging to the government certifications to the competitive price point, the Dual ICE-80A charger has all the key features for a scalable charging infrastructure.

InCharge states that, combined with its CaaS business model, it can offer predictable lower payments and uptime guarantees alongside the Dual ICE-80A – helping bolster fleet electrification across a broader range of uses and budgets. Check out the full specs here.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

EV Chargers

EV Chargers
InCharge Energy

InCharge Energy

Author

Avatar for Scooter Doll Scooter Doll

Scooter Doll is a writer, designer and tech enthusiast born in Chicago and based on the West Coast. When he’s not offering the latest tech how tos or insights, he’s probably watching Chicago sports.
Please send any tips or suggestions, or dog photos to him at scooter@9to5mac.com