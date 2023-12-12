CarMax is now piloting an electric semi truck as a car hauler

Used car retailer CarMax (NYSE: KMX) is piloting an electric semi truck as a car hauler in California’s San Joaquin Valley.

CarMax is leasing a Freightliner eCascadia from Penske Truck Leasing, and it’s the first to be leased by Penske Truck Leasing as a car hauler.

The eCascadia comes in 315 or 475 kWh configurations and has up to 250 miles of range while carrying approximately a 65,000-pound gross vehicle weight.

The pilot electric semi, which is being used in real-world conditions, can transport up to seven vehicles at one time, and it has a range of around 230 miles. A DC fast charger has been installed at CarMax’s Stockton, California, store.

CarMax has set a goal to achieve a 50% reduction in emissions by 2025, based on a 2018 baseline, and reach its goal of net zero by 2050.

Electrek’s Take

The irony isn’t lost on me that an electric semi truck is now being used to carry what is probably mostly gas cars. But any move to electric is a good move, and seeing CarMax use a Freightliner eCascadia will hopefully inspire more consumers and other retailers to switch to electric.

