Genesis GV60 EV wins 2024 SUV of the year in China

Hyundai’s luxury brand Genesis is making its mark in the world’s largest EV market. The all-electric Genesis GV60 won China’s 2024 SUV of the year award, beating out several key rivals.

Since its launch in 2021, the Genesis GV60 has earned several awards, including the German premium car of the year in 2023.

Its most recent comes in the biggest EV market by far. Hyundai announced the Genesis GV60 won the “2024 SUV of the Year” at the Car of the Year awards. The awards are sponsored by the editor-in-chief of China’s major auto publications, with over 40 journalists as judges.

Genesis’ electric luxury SUV beat out 80 other models. Three models were chosen: the Lotus Eletre, Genesis GV60, and Geely Galaxy L7.

The Genesis GV60 swept the competition, earning 186 points (Eletre – 121 pts, Geely L7 – 103 pts).

“This award strengthens the Genesis brand’s position in the Chinese market,” said Genesis China’s CEO Wells Lee. He added the brand is “pleased that the luxurious design, excellent performance, and technology of the GV60” is being recognized in the world’s largest EV market.

Genesis GV60 electric SUV (Source: Genesis)

The GV60’s sleek design, luxury interior, and advanced tech continue to attract new customers in key regions. Genesis set a new sales record in the US last year and is on pace to break it again in 2023.

Based on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform with a 76.4 kWh battery, the GV60 offers up to 645 km (400 mi) CLTC range (up to 294 mi EPA-est range).

With 400/800V multi-input charging, the Genesis GV60 battery can charge from 10%-80% in as little as 18 minutes. It also includes features like vehicle-to-load (V2L) and digital key 2.

The electric SUV is available in two versions in China: Luxury, starting at ¥ 286,800 ($40,000), or Ultimate Luxury, which costs ¥ 352,800 ($49,200).

In the US, the new 2024 Genesis GV60 is available in three trims. It starts at $52,000 with up to 294 miles range.

Electrek’s Take

The Hyundai Motor Group, including Kia and Genesis, are on a roll. Hyundai and Kia achieved record exports as demand builds for EVs in key markets.

Hyundai had its best November sales month in the US ever, with EV sales tripling over last year. November marks the 16th month Hyundai and Kia’s total sales grew YOY in the US.

Including Kia, Hyundai topped GM’s Chevy and Ford to become the second top-selling EV brand in the US, behind only Tesla in Q3.

Meanwhile, Genesis electric vehicles are now available in 33 US states, up from only eight last fall. The brand has already committed to an all-electric lineup by 2030. Starting in 2025, every new Genesis model will be electric.

Hyundai, including Genesis and Kia, will be one to watch as the auto industry’s transition to EVs unfolds. The automaker wants to be one of the top three EV producers by 2030.