Ride1Up Portola review: Is this the new go-to low-cost electric bike?

When Ride1Up unveiled the Portola folding electric bike, it was obviously a major play to snatch the title for the leading low-cost electric bike. Now that we’ve had sufficient time in the saddle, it’s high time to see how this budget electric bike stacks up.

When it comes to low-cost e-bikes, there are essentially two groups. Sure, that’s oversimplifying it, but stick with me here.

There are the ultra-budget mega-retailer bikes, like those found on Amazon, Walmart, etc. You can often find those e-bikes in the $500-$800 range. Then there are the actual e-bike companies that sell really low-cost e-bikes, such as those from Lectric Ebikes, Rad Power Bikes, Aventon, and today’s review, Ride1Up. These budget e-bikes are usually a bit more expensive, often starting at between $800-$1,200 (and increasing from there), but they have more reliable service and support because they come directly from an electric bicycle maker that deals only in e-bikes, not also in toasters and air mattresses.

So that’s the lens through which we have to look at the Ride1Up Portola. At $995, it’s not going to compete well against the super cheap price of a Walmart e-bike, but it still undercuts most of the main e-bike players in the market and comes from an e-bike brand that stands behind its products. Plus it’s got way more features and nicer build quality than you’d ever find on a typical Walmart or Amazon special.

Ride1Up Portola Video Review

Ride1Up Portola Tech Specs

Motor: 750W continuous-rated geared hub

750W continuous-rated geared hub Top speed: 45 km/h (28 mph) on pedal assist, 32 km/h (20 mph) on throttle

45 km/h (28 mph) on pedal assist, 32 km/h (20 mph) on throttle Range: Up to 32-70 km (20-45 mi)

Up to 32-70 km (20-45 mi) Battery: 48V 10.4 Ah (460 Wh) or 13.4 Ah (643 Wh)

48V 10.4 Ah (460 Wh) or 13.4 Ah (643 Wh) Weight : 27 kg (60 lb)

: 27 kg (60 lb) Max load: 136 kg (300 lb)

136 kg (300 lb) Brakes: Dual piston hydraulic disc brakes

Dual piston hydraulic disc brakes Extras: LCD display with speedometer, wattmeter, battery meter, PAS level indicator, odometer and tripmeter, front and rear LED lights, left-side thumb throttle, lockable battery that is removable without folding, frame-integrated rack, fenders, compatible with add-on passenger kit

LCD display with speedometer, wattmeter, battery meter, PAS level indicator, odometer and tripmeter, front and rear LED lights, left-side thumb throttle, lockable battery that is removable without folding, frame-integrated rack, fenders, compatible with add-on passenger kit Price: $995

What you get with a low-cost e-bike

I’ll be the first to say that budget e-bikes don’t always give you the best experience. As someone who rides the cheapest and the most expensive e-bikes, often in the same week, there are always going to be big differences. But even with a rock-bottom price, the Ride1Up Portola still has a lot to offer that can start to approach e-bikes twice its price or more.

Yes, the power isn’t going to knock your socks off. It’s fine for most people, but it’s not going to take you up a crazy steep hill on motor power alone – at least not very quickly.

But there’s more to an e-bike than merely flying off the line at breakneck speeds. The 750W motor is peppy but not something that is going to rocket you forward from a stop. What will do though is give you a controlled, fairly quiet, and much-needed boost on just about any hill or straightaway where you want some decent assist. When I wanted to pedal during my rides, I could drop the pedal assist level lower and the bike felt perfectly fine to power largely on my own. When I wanted to ride it like a motorbike, I could throttle around breaking a smile but not a sweat.

And I have to say, the ride felt really good.

Part of the reason the bike rides so nicely is the 3″ wide tires, which split the difference between conventional and fat tires. They’re cushiony enough for a supple ride and to handle occasional off-road adventures. But they also feel more like a “normal” bike tire when you’re on city streets or cruising the bike lane.

Another reason it felt good to pedal is that the Portola rides like a real bike – not a moped. Yes, the throttle is there whenever you need it. But the geometry makes me feel more like I’m on a conventional bicycle, and thus it is a pleasure to ride.

That being said, I should point out that I’m 5’7″ (170 cm) and I had the seat post out nearly to the maximum height mark to get good leg extension. That was great for me, but I’m surprised to see the max rider height for the bike advertised as 6’4″ (193 cm). I have no doubt someone of that height could ride the bike, but I feel like it wouldn’t pedal nearly as nicely. If you’re anywhere close to 5’7″ like me though, it fits like a custom-made glove.

Another area that impressed me was how well the folding system is designed.

Not only is there a nice click-button safety on the handlebar’s folding mechanism, but there’s a soft cloth strap built into the rear rack to hold the bike in the folded position without scratching the paint.

It’s a really nicely thought-out folding system that works well and feels solid.

Of course a 60 lb e-bike isn’t going to be a pleasure to lift, but at least the compact folding nature makes it feel less bulky when you lift it to toss in your trunk or in the back of your SUV.

The bike’s brakes are nice and punchy, and you guys already know how much I love hydraulic disc brakes. Lower maintenance, stronger bite, crisper feel, the works! And to get them on an e-bike for under $1,000 is an awesome treat. You rarely see them at this price, and there are plenty of much more expensive e-bikes that have mechanical brakes. Not that there is anything inherently wrong with mechanical brakes – several of my bikes use them. But hydraulics just give me a nicer ownership experience so I’m very glad to see them here.

In fact, that’s kind of the main theme with this bike. The Ride1Up Portola simply packs so many high-value features into an affordable and fun-to-ride electric bike. You’ve got an 8-speed shifter, a big battery option (though the bigger battery costs $100 more than the stock battery), hydraulic brakes, suspension, great 3″ tires, and a slick-looking frame, to boot! You can even toss on the passenger kit to carry a friend or partner on the bike with you!

The seat not going terribly high is the one area in which I was surprised in a negative way. And it wasn’t even an issue for me, I can just see it as a potential issue for any 6+ footers trying to pedal the bike comfortably. Everything else just kept checking my boxes. Even the way the battery is nicely hidden in the frame and yet removable from the exterior (with a key, of course) is a great feature!

So all told, I’m very impressed with the Ride1Up Portola. I think it is worth much more than its $995 price, though I recommend riders spring for the $1,095 version with the larger battery, just to have it.

Either option will give you a great ride, and I can’t see anyone faulting the bike at this price.