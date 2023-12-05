The first fast chargers in GM and Pilot Flying J’s huge coast-to-coast network are open



The first of 500 charging stations at Pilot Flying J rest stops are now open. General Motors announced the new partnership with Pilot Travel Centers and fast charging network EVgo last year, and today the companies announced that 17 charging stations are up and running across 13 states after a soft launch, which started in September.

Plans are underway to install 25 more, offering 100 charging stalls in total, by the end of the year. The broader plan is to install at least 2,000 charging stations over the next few years, with a target of 200 being open by 2024. The charging stations, which will be managed by EVgo, will be at about 500 Pilot Flying J truck stops.



Other perks for EV drivers include onsite assistance, Plug and Charge compatibility, pull-through charging stalls for towing, lots of lighting, and canopies to protect drivers from the elements. In addition, you’ll get all the standard amenities offered at a Flying J, such as food, restroom access, and free Wi-Fi.

Drivers can find available charging locations via GM’s vehicle brand apps, Pilot’s myRewards Plus app, the EVgo app, PlugShare, and other apps for EV drivers. The myRewards Plus app lets EV drivers get discounts on food, drinks, and merchandise. Starting in the spring of next year, GM vehicle owners will be able to reserve a charger ahead of time and get special discounts on charging.



The chargers will be co-branded “Pilot Flying J” and “Ultium Charge 360. From the looks of the press photos (shown above), the stations will sport a GM logo as well, which makes them one of few in the US to do so apart from Tesla.



EVgo also recently announced a new deal with rental car company Hertz that offers drivers renting an electric car from any Hertz location in the US with discounts on charging for a year, with no subscription or session fees. EVgo is also following in Tesla’s footsteps and building prefabricated models for its charging sites, with the aim of cutting installation time in half and saving around 15% in construction costs.