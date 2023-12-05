Watch the Tesla Cybertruck take on a Rivian R1T and Hummer EV in an epic drag race [video]

Tesla’s Cybertruck is one of the most highly anticipated EV releases of all time. With the new electric truck officially rolling out, many want to see how it stacks up against the competition. Watch the Cybertruck take on the Rivian R1T and Hummer EV in an exciting drag race in the video below.

Rivian’s R1T was the first electric pickup to hit the US market in September 2021, beating out the GMC Hummer EV by a few months.

Although both are all-electric trucks, they are very different models. Rivian aims for the R1T to be the ultimate adventure vehicle. In other words, “a truck built for whatever you call a road.”

With 14.9″ of ground clearance, Rivian’s R1T can drive through 3 feet of water, rock crawl a 100% grade, and take off as quickly as a sports car (0-60 mph in 3 seconds).

Meanwhile, GM describes its Hummer EV pickup as a “supertruck” with up to 1,000 HP, 11,500 lb-ft of torque, and features like “Crabwalk.” With available Watts to Freedom, the electric Hummer truck can also hit 0-60 in “approx. 3 seconds.”

Rivian R1T (Source: Rivian)

Now, enter the Cybertruck. Tesla finally launched the Cybertruck last week after a two-year delay.

Just by looking at it, you can tell the electric truck is in a league of its own. Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk wanted to challenge the status quo with an electric truck that offers more utility than a regular-size pickup with the performance of a Porsche 911.

Tesla Cybertruck (Source: Tesla)

Tesla Cybertruck vs Rivian R1T, Hummer EV drag race

The highest-trim “Cyberbeast” boasts three motors with 845 combined hp and 10,296 lb-ft of torque. It can race from 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds.

Does Rivian’s Quad Motor R1T with the Large Battery Pack have enough to keep up? The AWD powertrain delivers 835 hp and 908 lb-ft of torque.

Tesla Cybertruck vs Rivian R1T, Hummer EV (Source: Hagerty)

The folks over at Hagerty set the Tesla Cybertruck race up in an epic showdown in their recent video. As you can see, the Rivian proved to be no match for the Cybertruck. Despite being 7″ longer and 4″ wider, Tesla’s Cybertruck weighs less than the R1T.

The Cybertruck hit a quarter mile in 11 sec at 119 mph while the R1T finished in 11.7 sec at 110 mph.

To put the Cybertruck to the test, the team put it up against something with more horsepower. GM’s Hummer EV 3X delivers 1,000 hp and 11,500 lb-ft of torque, but is it enough to beat the Cyberbeast?

Electric Truck Model Trim HP Torque Weight

(lbs) Quarter-mile time

(sec) Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast 845 10,296 6,603 11 Rivian R1T Quad-Motor w/

Large Battery Pack 835 908 7,148 11.7 GMC Hummer EV pickup 3X 1,000 11,500 9,063 11.9 Tesla Cybertruck vs Rivian R1T vs GMC Hummer EV

Not quite. The Hummer EV finished slower than the Rivian in 11.9 sec at 106 mph. That’s not suprising given the supertruck weighs over 9,000 lbs.

According to Hagerty, this makes the Cybertuck the quickest truck ever (electric or gas). That includes in 0-60 and a quarter-mile. It will also smoke the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R (12 sec) and 2022 Ram 1500 TRX (12.2 sec) in a quarter-mile.

Although the Tesla Cybertruck is faster in a race, Rivian’s R1T is more efficient, according to EPA data.