New LIVAQ EQUAD unveiled as ‘most capable electric ATV ever’

The field of electric ATVs is small yet growing quickly, and now we’re getting our first look at a new entrant. The LIVAQ EQUAD claims to be the “most capable electric ATV ever.” Let’s see how it stacks up.

The Michigan-based company just unveiled its new electric four-wheeler as an alternative to the largely ICE-controlled industry.

As the company explained, “With the ATV market being largely dominated by gas-powered vehicles, LIVAQ positions itself as one of the most exciting new companies to appear in the adventure vehicle space today. Seeking to revolutionize the off-road industry, the Detroit-based builder is thrilled to unveil their all-new electric 4×2, the EQUAD.”

The EQUAD is designed to give an off-roading experience that riders of combustion-engine ATVs simply can’t get. With the quieter and smoother operation, riders are more comfortably integrated into the environment instead of passing by it.

It’s a project that LIVAQ’s founder and CEO David Medina has been working toward for years.

As Medina explained:

“Since I was a child growing up in Mexico, I was immensely interested in transportation design. I originally had the idea for creating an electric ATV in 2016 when I saw that electric transportation in the off-road marketplace was vastly underserved and saw the ATV landscape as overwhelmingly gas driven. I recognized a window of opportunity but unfortunately at the time, I couldn’t find anybody crazy enough to write a check to a 17-year-old. Years later, LIVAQ emerged from that original idea and was created to ultimately serve the need of electric power in the off-road marketplace and pay respect to our climate. Finally in 2022, we were able to deliver the first-ever EQUAD that was the synthetization of sustainable technology, powerful performance, and years of work.”

The LIVAQ EQUAD boasts an impressive 67 mph (108 km/h) top speed thanks to a pair of 16 kW hub motors. That’s faster than most anyone is likely to want to travel on off-road paths, but it certainly speaks to the high-performance capabilities of the ATV.

The 1,010 lb (458 kg) EQUAD also claims a range of 170 miles (273 km) from its 15.4 kWh battery pack, which is essentially all-day fun at the speeds most ATVs operate – at least if the battery claims live up to reality. Each vehicle also comes with a home charger “that utilizes convenient and easy wireless charging technology.”

For suspension and braking, “a four-link rear suspension paired with an agile independent front system ensures the EQUAD remains composed and steady against nearly any landscape. Implementing a hydraulic brake system helps to guarantee absolute control and stopping power on any terrain.”

The body panels use “repurposed carbon fiber” instead of plastic, in a nod to environmental inspirations. As Medina added, “We wanted our vehicles to capture the raw essence of the wild while seamlessly weaving in contemporary design elements. Taking cues from the relentless mountain lion, we sought to mirror its distinctive balance of strength, poised stance, muscular silhouette, and agility in diverse terrains.”

The EQUAD is opening for pre-orders this month with an MSRP of US $28,600. However, two pre-order discounts are available.

There’s a 30% discount for anyone who puts down a non-refundable $1,000 deposit, bringing the price to US $19,989. Or for a less risky refundable $100 deposit, riders can snag a 10% discount that drops the price to US $25,689.

What do you think of the LIVAQ EQUAD? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comment section below!