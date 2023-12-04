Aventon Level Commuter e-bike hits $600 off, Jetson Canyon e-scooter $251, EV chargers, more

A fresh batch of environmentally-friendly deals are here to help save you some green, with Aventon’s end of year sale dropping its popular Level Commuter e-bike down to $999. This comes joined by Jetson’s Canyon folding electric scooter, which is being cleared out on Amazon with a discount to $251. Not to mention, VEVOR’s 32A Level 2 portable EV charger is now $150.

Aventon’s end of year sale drops Level Commuter e-bike hits $999

With the arrival of December, Aventon Bikes has officially launched its End of Year Savings sale, taking up to $400 off select models and dropping two particular e-bikes down to $999 shipped, with one being the brand’s flagship Level Commuter e-bike. Down from $1,599, this e-bike has seen a few minor discounts in the past – especially on other retailer’s websites – with today’s deal giving you $600 in savings while returning to the all-time lowest price we have tracked. We haven’t seen this price for this e-bike in a while, with the last occurrence being a one-day flash sale back at the beginning of October.

The Level commuter e-bike is equipped with a 500W motor (with a 750W peak) and a 14.0Ah battery that allow it to reach a top speed of 28 MPH while travelling up to 40+ miles on a single charge, depending on whether you’re using the throttle the entire time or utilizing its five-level pedal assist. It features a select collection of accessories to upgrade your commute, like the front-suspension paired with the pre-installed fenders to comfortably traverse any weathered terrain while you travel, or the built-in rack to assist in the transportation of anything aside from yourself. It also has a backlit LCD display that allows you to monitor your speed, battery, pedal assist level, and mileage.

Amazon clears out Jetson’s Canyon folding electric scooter

Amazon is offering the Jetson Canyon Folding Electric Scooter for $251. Down from $388, after first falling from its $900 MSRP, this is the fourth discount we have tracked over the course of the year and comes in saving you a whopping $585 off the MSRP. You won’t be able to find this particular model on the manufacturer’s website anymore either, as it has been retired for the last few weeks, but when it was available it was last listed at its MSRP. This deal lands $74 under our previous mention, marking a new all-time low.

Equipped with a 500W motor and a 48V lithium-ion battery, this electric scooter is able to reach top speeds of 15.5 MPH and travel up to 22 miles on a single charge. It comes with three speed modes (up to 3 MPH, up to 10 MPH, and up to 15.5 MPH) that can be controlled via the LCD display that also gives you real-time information on your speed, battery levels, and headlight status. Like many other models of electric scooters, this one features a folding design that makes it far easier to store or transport when you’re not using it.

VEVOR’s 32A Level 2 portable EV charger with NEMA 14-50 plug now $150

Amazon is offering the VEVOR 32A Level 2 Portable EV Charger for $150. Down from its $200 price tag, this EV charger has only seen three discounts since fall rolled in, with two of them being quick falls followed by slow trickles back up to the MSRP. Today’s deal amounts to a 20% markdown off the going rate, coming in just $6 short of the used price, and marking a return to the all-time low.

This 32A level 2 EV charger is designed for a quick and effortless charging experience. It features LED display that conveys in-time information, as well as a smart chip that provides protection against lightning, leakage, grounding, over voltage, under voltage, over charge, over current, and overheating. You’ll also be able to fully monitor and control the device through your smartphone, letting you even schedule charging for 1 to 12 hours, with options to take advantage of off-peak hours. It is compatible with vehicles and plug-in hybrids that comply with the J1772 standard, requiring only a NEMA 14-50 outlet to plug the charger into.

