Quick Charge Podcast: December 2, 2023

Stories we discuss in this episode:
- Tesla’s botched Cybertruck event is good news for Rivian, other EV truck makers
- Tesla offers Cybertruck reservation holders $1,000 discount on its other EVs
- Tesla’s Cybertruck Basecamp is a funky $2,975 tent attachment
- Tesla Cybertruck comes in two ‘colors’ after all – via a $6,500 satin wrap
- Tesla is selling broken-glass decals, after using a baseball for Cybertruck stunt
- Tesla Cybertruck needs separate battery pack in the bed to get the range it promised
- EVs with Chinese parts won’t qualify for the full $7,500 tax credit from 2024
- Ford F-150 Lightning breaks monthly sales record, doubling in November
- Ford is paying 2023 F-150 Lightning buyers $2,500 for unmet orders
- Hyundai IONIQ 5 sales double amid record November sales
