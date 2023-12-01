 Skip to main content

Tesla offers Cybertruck reservation holders $1,000 discount on its other EVs

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Dec 1 2023 - 7:42 am PT
Tesla is leveraing the attention around the Cybertruck by offering reservation holders a $1,000 discount on its other electric vehicles.

During the Electrek Podcast watch party ahead of the Cybertruck presentation yesterday, I was discussing the possibility of Tesla leveraging the attention around the Cybertruck to sell its current vehicle lineup amid the end-of-quarter delivery push.

I was partly basing this on the fact that Tesla already brought Cybertruck units in showrooms even before the launch.

Sure enough, Tesla is trying to leverage the popularity of the truck to boost sales of its current vehicles.

Cybertruck reservation holders are reporting receiving the following email from Tesla:

Cybertruck is here and your reservation is in the queue. While you await delivery of your Cybertruck, get $1,000 off the lease or purcharge of a new Tesla/ Place your new order by December 21, 2023, to qualify.

The automaker is offering a $1,000 discount on new Model 3, Model Y, Model S, and Model X orders to Cybertruck reservation holders.

The time limit indicates that Tesla is trying to boost orders by the end of the year.

Tesla is trying to deliver a record number of vehicles this quarter in order to delivery on its annual delivery guidance of 1.8 million vehicles.

Electrek’s Take

The delivery event was a bit of a bust. The Cybertruck looks like a solid vehicle, but the roughly 50% price increase on all versions compared to the 2019 prices is a bit higher than most people expected.

Be nice if Tesla acknowledged the tens of thousands of deposits they've taken from customers outside North America for the CT 4 years ago - including RHD markets like Australia - and made it clear: 1. If they will ever produce a RHD version for us 2. That we also get access to some kind of demand perk as a thanks while we continue to wait indefinitely.. or maybe just a thanks for supporting the cause?

It's not a huge amount of money per reservation but the principle kind of stinks to knowingly take money from people if you genuinely don't have the intention of producing a product for them.

They should not have been greedy and instead taken Rivian's approach of focussing on North America and only taking reservations there.

It’s going to be a harder sell now.

But one thing that the Cybertruck is not lacking in is the attention around. Therefore, it makes sense for Tesla to try to take advantage of that.

Will it work though? A $1,000 discount is nice, but if you are on the market for a pickup truck, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you will settle or need a sedan or SUV.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

