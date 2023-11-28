Quick Charge Podcast: November 28, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla increases Cybertruck pre-order deposit, but reverts right away
- Tesla sues Sweden’s transport agency and gets a small win
- Tesla spotted building a fleet of over 25 Cybertrucks ahead of the launch
- Tesla Cybertrucks in showrooms attract large crowds
- Ford loses nearly 400 participants from its EV dealer program
- Fiat 500e will land in the US as one of the most affordable EVs starting under $33K
- Nissan’s next-gen LEAF EV is due out next year – here’s what we know so far
- Toyota to sell massive $4.7B stake in top supplier as it looks to catch up in EV race
Subscribe to the Electrek Daily Channel on Youtube so you never miss a day of news
Follow Mikey:
Listen & Subscribe:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments