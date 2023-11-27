Nissan Skyline is finally going EV, to be reborn as an electric fastback and SUV

The iconic sports car is going all-electric. According to a new report, the Nissan Skyline will be reborn as a powerful electric fastback in addition to an SUV.

Nissan Skyline to be reborn as electric SUV and fastback

Nissan’s Skyline was born in 1969 after merging with the Prince Motor Company (the original Skyline maker).

Later that year, the GT-R version was introduced with more power and handling. Several facelifts were introduced, but it wasn’t until 1989 Nissan unleashed the iconic R32 Skyline GT-R.

After dominating the 90’s auto realm, the Nissan Skyline GT-R earned the nickname “Godzilla.” The sports car is hailed as the predecessor to the Nissan GT-R we know today.

Nissan teased an electric R32 Skyline GT-R in March that turned out to be a conversion project. However, a report from Japanese outlet Best Car Web in November suggested it would be reborn as an electric SUV.

The electric Skyline SUV will be based on the Nissan Ariya and is expected to debut in 2025. According to the report, it will feature over 450 hp and could be sold in the US under the Infiniti brand. The current skyline is sold as the Infiniti Q50 in North America.

Infiniti Vision Qe concept (Source: Infiniti)

A new report from the Japanese outlet claims the Skyline will also come as a 4-door fastback. The report suggests the electric Nissan Skyline fastback will feature 443 hp with two motors in the front and the rear for 4-wheel independently controlled drive.

Infiniti unveiled the Qe electric sedan (pictured above) concept last month, previewing its first EV. It features the brand’s signature “digital piano key” lightning in the front and rear. Dealers that were shown the model compared it to the Tesla Model S in terms of size while others said it was a “striking evolution” of the Q70.

Electrek’s Take

Nissan already released a Skyline crossover in Japan, but failed to compete with cheaper SUVs in its class.

More importantly, the crossover was not popular among Skyline buyers. A fastback version could help keep its legacy alive in the electric era.

Nissan revealed it will build electric versions of the Juke and Qashqai, two of its best-selling SUVs, in the UK. An all-electric Skyline fastback would add some variety to the portfolio with another SUV expected.

What do you guys think? Do you want to see an electric Nissan Skyline fastback? What about an SUV? Let us know in the comments.