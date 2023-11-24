Check out this rugged off-road EV from ex-Jaguar, Aston Martin designer

The Callum Skye is the first electric vehicle from Ian Callum’s own design and engineering firm. As one of the most renowned car designers, Callum played a key role in shaping iconic models like the Jaguar I-Pace and Aston Martin Vanquish. His latest creation is a high-performance off-road EV designed for “all the fun, none of the fuss.”

Meet the Callum Skye high-performance off-road EV

Deemed “The world’s most beautiful high-performance, multi-terrain vehicle,” the Callum Skye is unique and versatile.

The Skye is an all-electric 2+2 off-roader named after the Scottish island. Unlike many vehicles in its category, the fully enclosed cabin fits four in a “refined cabin environment.” You can tell it’s a Callum design with its Aston Martin-like feel.

Callum designed the Skye for those seeking “extraordinary on- and off-road adventures” as an all-electric, all-wheel-drive, and exceedingly capable off-road EV.

The electric vehicle is 4 meters (157″) long and 1.9 meters (74″) wide, weighing only 1,150 kg (about 2,500 lbs). Powered by a 42 kWh battery, the lightweight EV can hit 0-60 mph in under 4 seconds. It will also have around 170 miles range.

Callum says the off-road EV “has been designed to exceed expectations: minimal mass, maximum capability – exceptionally usable and an absolute joy to drive.”

Callum Skye off-road EV (Source: Callum Designs)

The exterior features an “accent loop, intersected by a strong horizontal structure, flanked by organic forms front and rear.” Callum explains that Skye’s design is “integral to the engineering elements.”

For example, the lower part of the door has “beautifully integrated glass” for visibility in all conditions. He said, “I believe the Callum Skye is unique in concept and presence in the market.”

The company wants the model to be as comfortable on-road as off-road. It will take on gas-powered rivals as a quiet, zero-emission alternative.

The EV will likely feature ultra-fast charging capabilities in ten minutes, given its partnership with Nyobolt. Callum and Nyobolt worked with designer Julian Thompson on a Lotus Elise-inspired EV.

Callum’s Skye is being tested in Europe, with the first prototype expected to roll out next spring. Although there’s no confirmation, the company aims for a price target of around $126,000 (£100,000).

Can the Callum Skye “fill a void” in the market, as the company believes? What do you guys think would you buy the off-road EV? I have to admit, I kind of like it.

