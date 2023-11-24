Review: Test riding Honda’s Motocompacto electric scooter, aka the battery-powered suitcase

I recently got the chance to test ride Honda’s new Motocompacto, a battery-powered suitcase with wheels that comes complete with an underwhelming 15 mph top speed and an adorable bell, which I must say has to be my favorite feature by far. Overall, the Motocompacto’s strongest aspect is its looks, followed by its portability.

For context, this is the electric successor to the original 1983 Honda Motocompacto, which was powered by a tiny gasoline motor and designed to fit in the trunk of a car. The idea was that if you didn’t want the hassle of finding parking close to where you wanted to go, such as a city center, you could park farther away, take out the Motocompacto from the back of your car, unfold it, and ride to your destination.

Specs

Vehicle Type: Scooter

Motor: 250 W Permanent-magnet synchronous DC with 490W of Peak Output

Torque: 11.8 lb.-ft./16 Nm

Weight capacity: 265lbs

Wheelbase: 29.2 inches

Brakes: single rear drum brake

Charge time: 3.5 hours (110v)

Battery Capacity: 6.8Ah

Price: $995

With a range of up to 12 miles, 0-15 mph time of 7 seconds, and a front wheel motor measuring 490W I wouldn’t get my hopes up about using this to get somewhere fast or far, but you can definitely get there in style. On my short ride through Westside Park in NYC, I received quite a few comments and questions from strangers about the Motocompacto, and understandably so since I was riding on what essentially looked like a white suitcase with a few small parts sticking out of it.

The vehicle weighs only 41.3 lbs and quite easily folds down to a manageable and rollable device that you could store in the back of a car or small closet. Honda’s ideal intended use for this vehicle is for people to quickly get around in a city or for college students to travel throughout their campus but at a price of $995 and no suspension, it wouldn’t be hard to find a cheaper alternative for your commuting needs.

Despite the lackluster specs and a 6.8 ah battery, I can’t help but want one of these for a particular reason. Call me immature, but the idea of having a late-night craving for a specific food at the nearby grocery store and being able to hop on the Motocompacto and ride it straight into the store to make my purchase without having to walk or park outside sounds like a dream. I imagine the vehicle’s tiny and adorable looks would make it much easier to be somewhat tolerated while riding through a subway platform or even a semi-empty shopping mall.

With zero suspension, incredibly small wheels, and a tall handlebar, 15 mph is about the highest speed I’d feel safe riding the Motocompacto. While the vehicle comes with some fun tech specs like the ability to adjust your personal settings, such as lighting and ride modes through a phone app, this is still very much a simple and bare-bones vehicle and certainly rides like one. The scooter is powered only by its front wheel motor, and for breaks, you’re limited to a single rear drum brake. For safety, you also have a bell, which I thought was a beautiful touch in the safety and style department.

As for the size, Honda kept the specs pretty similar to an actual suitcase, with its width measuring 3.7 inches when fully stowed and folds to a length of just 29 inches and a height of 21 inches.

The folding and unfolding process was relatively simple and could be done in less than 30 seconds, although the first couple of times doing it, I had a bit of trouble as there are quite a few steps involved, but it’s something that can be done quickly after a short learning curve. Overall, I’d say the folding and unfolding process is simple enough to do so on the go while on a train station platform.

When fully unfolded and you’re ready to ride you’ll find that the vehicle comes with two different modes. For mode one you’ll be restricted to 10 mph and are required to kick off to start moving, and with mode two you won’t have any requirement; push the throttle, and you’re on your way.

With such a small profile, I was surprised to learn there was a place to hold things while riding. Located in the center between the handlebar and the seat is a small space adequate to hold a few snacks or laptops along with a few notebooks. You can also hold the charger that can recharge the battery in about 3.5 hours. With its compact profile when folded up, I imagine it would be a lot easier to get away with bringing this inside to a cafe, office, or building lobby to get a quick charge in.

As for the build quality, I was happy to see that it had some simple yet elegant features, like the synthetic leather handlebar grips and seat, as well as a sleek digital speedometer. An overall pro for the Motocompacto that I love is that it’s simple and designed to be user-repairable. I love that this vehicle is charming and fun, but having a quality build and the ability to quickly repair things yourself is a massive plus in my opinion and helps to slightly justify the steep price tag.

If you’re looking to buy the Motocompacto, it is now available for order through participating Honda or Acura dealerships or online and comes in at an MSRP of $995.

Electrek’s take:

As a last-mile commuting solution for city dwellers or college students, I can’t see the Motocompacto as highly competitive in the market, but as a suitcase with wheels, I think this might just be the best there is.

The steep price tag and underwhelming specs make it hard to see this as a game changer, but this is still Honda’s early days into the electric PEV space, with a lot more to come.

Honda Motocompacto review video