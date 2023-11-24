Podcast: Tesla discounts, Cybertruck in showrooms, Fisker Ocean, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Tesla making new discounts, Cybertruck going in showrooms, our Fisker Ocean review, and more.
- Tesla (TSLA) starts discounting new vehicles by $3,000 in end-of-quarter push
- Tesla spotted driving Cybertruck into ocean after claiming it will float
- Tesla starts bringing Cybertrucks to showrooms ahead of launch
- Elon Musk takes zealot stance against union as Tesla strike expands in Sweden
- Tesla ‘fully open source’ original Roadster design and engineering, releases R&D docs
- Tesla launches Supercharger congestion fee at $1 per min at 90% charge
- Elon Musk to discuss Tesla investing in xAI with the board
- Electric car battery prices are going back down faster than expected
- Fisker Ocean review: Coming soon, in a future software update
- Hands-on with Fisker PEAR, a very promising $30k small electric SUV
- Cruise CEO and cofounder Kyle Vogt calls it quits
