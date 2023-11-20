Tesla starts bringing Cybertrucks to showrooms ahead of launch

Tesla has started bringing Cybertrucks to US showrooms ahead of the official production launch at the end of the month.

We are finally less than two weeks away from the Cybertruck delivery event.

After unveiling the pickup truck four years ago, we are finally going to get all the production specs and pricing with the first deliveries on November 30th.

Despite us not having this information yet, Tesla is apparently already bringing the Cybertruck to showrooms in the US.

John W. Davis spotted one being delivered to Tesla’s store in the Westfield UTC Mall in San Diego.

He shared a video of the vehicle in the store:

He wrote in the video description:

“This is the first Tesla Cybertruck on public display. It was delivered to the Tesla Showroom at the Westfield UTC Mall in the La Jolla neighborhood of San Diego in California on Sunday, November 19, 2023.”

Another Cybertruck was also seen at Tesla’s San Jose store this weekend. More Cybertrucks have also been spotted on trucks going from Gigafactory Texas to other locations in the US. They could also be potentially meant for showrooms.

It is a bit strange for Tesla to have Cybertrucks in showrooms without any official specs and pricing, but the automaker could be using the new vehicle to drive traffic and help with sales of its existing lineup in the end-of-the-year delivery push.

After the launch of the Cybertruck, Tesla quickly received hundreds of thousands of reservations.

We reported based on sources familiar with the matter, that the launch of the Cybertruck helped bring people in store and helped with sales of Model 3 and Model Y.

Tesla could be trying to do the same amid a surge of interest in the Cybertruck ahead of the official launch at the end of the month.