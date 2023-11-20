 Skip to main content

Tesla starts bringing Cybertrucks to showrooms ahead of launch

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Nov 20 2023 - 5:49 am PT
41 Comments
Tesla Cybertruck in showroom

Tesla has started bringing Cybertrucks to US showrooms ahead of the official production launch at the end of the month.

We are finally less than two weeks away from the Cybertruck delivery event.

After unveiling the pickup truck four years ago, we are finally going to get all the production specs and pricing with the first deliveries on November 30th.

Despite us not having this information yet, Tesla is apparently already bringing the Cybertruck to showrooms in the US.

John W. Davis spotted one being delivered to Tesla’s store in the Westfield UTC Mall in San Diego.

He shared a video of the vehicle in the store:

He wrote in the video description:

“This is the first Tesla Cybertruck on public display. It was delivered to the Tesla Showroom at the Westfield UTC Mall in the La Jolla neighborhood of San Diego in California on Sunday, November 19, 2023.”

Another Cybertruck was also seen at Tesla’s San Jose store this weekend. More Cybertrucks have also been spotted on trucks going from Gigafactory Texas to other locations in the US. They could also be potentially meant for showrooms.

Top comment by David

Liked by 6 people

official production launch

official pre-production launch

FIFY

View all comments

It is a bit strange for Tesla to have Cybertrucks in showrooms without any official specs and pricing, but the automaker could be using the new vehicle to drive traffic and help with sales of its existing lineup in the end-of-the-year delivery push.

After the launch of the Cybertruck, Tesla quickly received hundreds of thousands of reservations.

We reported based on sources familiar with the matter, that the launch of the Cybertruck helped bring people in store and helped with sales of Model 3 and Model Y.

Tesla could be trying to do the same amid a surge of interest in the Cybertruck ahead of the official launch at the end of the month.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck

Telsa Cybertruck will be released in 2021 with a…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger