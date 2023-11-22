 Skip to main content

Elon Musk to discuss Tesla investing in xAI with the board

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Nov 22 2023 - 8:57 am PT
Elon Musk says he plans to discuss Tesla investing in xAI, his new AI startup, with the automaker’s board of directors.

Earlier this year, Musk launched a new AI startup, xAI.

The relationship with Tesla has been put into question because Musk has previously said that “Tesla had the best AI team in the world” and believes the company will play a role in bringing AGI into reality.

And yet, he decided to launch a separate AI company.

When first launching the startup, he said the startup would work closely with Tesla but didn’t explain how.

Earlier this month, we learned that the first collaboration is going to be Tesla integrating xAI’s Grok Ai assistant in its vehicles.

Now, some Tesla shareholders have been calling for Tesla to get a stake in xAI, and Musk says he will bring the idea to Tesla’s board:

Musk’s many businesses are already intertwined in many ways, but for the most part, Tesla has stayed away from direct investments as the only publicly traded entity. The biggest way in which they are intertwined is the staff. Musk has been known to recruit engineers from Tesla for his other ventures, including this new AI startup. As far as we know, the Tesla board, which is the only entity that has power over Musk as CEO of Tesla, has never done anything to prevent that.

Recently, Musk has said that X corporation would own about 25% of xAI. The startup will also get data from X’s social media platform. The CEO has also previously hinted at the startup using data from Tesla’s fleet of vehicles. It could also be interested in Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer, which is designed as an AI accelerator.

What do you think of Tesla potentially investing in Musk’s xAI? Let us know in the comment section below.

