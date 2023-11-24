Aventon Abound e-bike hits $1,524, UGREEN power station $600 off, GoTrax Everest e-dirt bike, more

It’s Black Friday, and Aventon’s Abound cargo e-bike is taking the spotlight with a discount down to $1,524. The savings continue over to UGREEN’s new power station, which is at a new all-time low of $600 off to go alongside the same best price ever on GoTrax’s new Everest Electric Dirt Bike. Plus, the Black Friday deals carry over to plenty of other e-bikes and EVs.

Aventon’s Abound cargo e-bike hits $1,524

Aventon Bikes’ Black Friday sale is in full swing, taking up to $600 off its popular e-bike models, offering up to $650 in free accessories. The biggest deal in all of these savings is the Aventon Abound Cargo e-bike for $1,524 shipped, after using the promo code GETMOVING at checkout. Down from its regular $2,199 price tag, this is the lowest we’ve seen costs fall on this particular model, beating out its previous autumn sale price by $200. Along with your purchase, you’ll receive a free handrail, seat pad, pannier bag, front bag kit, rear rack basket, rear rack bamboo board, and a cargo net, valued at $634. You’ll also receive one entry per every dollar spent into Aventon’s Electrified Giveaway, where you’ll be eligible to win one of two Tesla Model 3s. To learn more, you can head below or read through our hands-on review over at Electrek.

Aventon’s Black Friday Sales will continue until November 27, taking up to $600 off several of its popular e-bike models. You can head on over to the sales page here to check out all the e-bikes receiving discounts

UGREEN’s new power station is $600 off

UGREEN just launched a new portable power station and it’s now seeing the first-ever discount. Courtesy of the brand’s Amazon storefront, the new PowerRoam 2200 Power Station sells for $1,399 after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. It’s $600 off, and a new all-time – just like you’d expect from a Black Friday discount. This portable power station really leans into its go-anywhere design thanks to four caster wheels on the bottom that makes it easy to transport around. It has a 2,048Wh LiFePO4 battery on the inside, with six AC outlets each capable of dishing out 2,400W of power.

There are also some other bundles on sale, including the PowerRoam 2200 with a 200W solar panel, as well as the power station with two 200W panels – both of which are also $600 off. These are all $200 under our previous mentions, too.

GoTrax’s new Everest Electric Dirt Bike can hit 50 MPH speeds

Best Buy is now offering the very first discount on the all-new GoTrax Everest Electric Dirt Bike. Taking a far more rugged approach to two-wheeled electric vehicles, this off-road e-bike lands at $5,999.99 shipped. With $500 in savings attached from its usual $6,500 going rate, this is a new all-time low. Arriving as one of the more capable e-bikes on the market, the GoTrax Everest comes centered around a 72V 30aH battery that is wrapped in a rugged frame with front and rear sprial shock suspension. Capable of hitting 53 MPH top speeds thanks to the 8,000W rear motor, this e-bike can travel for up to 50 miles on a single charge with full throttle controls built into the handlebars. Other bells and whistles make the cut, including the kind of rugged tires you’d expect for an off-roader like this, as well as a headlight and more.

